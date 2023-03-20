Shivay Safety Solutions: Wants to make india a world class fire safety nation  

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 20: Shivay Safety Solutions (Shivay Fire & Life Safety India Pvt Ltd.) is a leading fire protection and life safety company based in India. Founded by Dhruv Patel, Shivay Safety Solutions is overcoming the lack of professionalism in the Indian fire protection and life safety industry.

Our Ideology:

Our Vision is to make India a world-class fire services provider. However, to achieve this goal, it must address the industry’s major issues, including a shortage of skilled manpower(80% Shortcoming of required firefighting manpower), inadequate emergency response times, and a lack of awareness. On March 6th, 2023, at the National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (NPDRR), the Prime Minister of India spoke about a serious issue on the National Platform for- an increase in the number of fires in India. He highlighted that many areas in the country are not easily accessible, which makes it difficult to handle emergencies. To address this problem, he stressed the need to improve the manpower and skillset of those who respond to emergencies, as well as increase awareness about fire safety among the general public.

Addressing the solutions:

To address these issues, we have launched Project Volunteer Firefighters India, an initiative aimed at providing much-needed manpower and support to India’s existing firefighting services. Through this project, we aim to involve the youth of the country and provide them with valuable life skills such as problem-solving, crisis management, and communication. Additionally, we believe that involving volunteers will reduce emergency response times, resulting in fewer casualties and minimal property damage.

We are committed to providing the training and resources needed to ensure that our volunteers are equipped to respond to emergencies and support the important work of our local fire departments.

As a fire protection and life safety solutions company, we are committed to deliver the best possible service to our clients. We believe that this is not just a product or supply-based business but a service-based industry that requires a commitment to excellence and a focus on customer satisfaction.

The volunteer fire safety project is just one of the many ways that we are working to make a difference in the community through education and community outreach.

As we look to the future, we remain committed to our vision of making India a world-class fire services provider. We will continue to work towards this goal, using our expertise and dedication to provide the best possible service to our clients and make a positive impact on our communities.

In conclusion, we are dedicated to providing high-quality fire protection and life safety solutions in India. With Project Volunteer Firefighters India, we are taking a proactive approach to address the major issues facing the industry and making a positive impact on the lives and safety of people across the country. We believe that with our commitment to excellence and the support of our volunteers, we can achieve our vision of making India a world-class fire services provider.

