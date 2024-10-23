Shobhit Nirwan Honored with ET Business Leader Award 2024 for 'Most Trusted Educator'

SMPL

New Delhi [India], October 23: Shobhit Nirwan, a trailblazing mathematics educator and co-founder of Next Toppers, has been awarded the prestigious ET Business Leader Award 2024 under the 'Most Trusted Educator' category. The award ceremony took place at the Radisson Blu in Noida, recognizing influential leaders who have made significant contributions in their respective fields.

The event was attended by notable guests, including Anupriya Patel, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers and Health & Family Welfare, and Rajendra Agarwal, Former Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha & Senior BJP Leader. The evening also featured Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor as the guest of honor, adding a touch of glamour to the proceedings.

Shobhit's journey from a passionate mathematics teacher to a celebrated educator and influencer is nothing short of remarkable. His innovative teaching methods and commitment to simplifying complex mathematical concepts have touched the lives of millions of students. Through his engaging YouTube videos and live sessions, he has successfully helped students across various grades, notably guiding one of his students to secure the top rank in this year's CBSE exams and achieving perfect 100/100 scores for thousands more.

Speaking on the honor, Shobhit Nirwan said, "I am truly humbled and grateful for this recognition. Teaching is my passion, and being able to positively impact students and help them achieve their academic goals gives me immense satisfaction. This award is not just mine, but also for every student who believed in my teaching methods and every educator striving to make a difference."

With his groundbreaking achievements and relentless dedication to transforming education, Shobhit Nirwan remains a role model for students and educators alike. The ET Business Leader Award 2024 solidifies his position as one of the most trusted educators in the country, as he continues to make a significant impact on the future of education.

