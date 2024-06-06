Shoolini Ranked Number 1 Private University in the Country QS World Rankings 2025

BusinessWire India

Solan (Himachal Pradesh)/ Chandigarh [India], June 6: In a stupendous achievement, 14-year-old Shoolini University has been ranked the number one private university of the country by the prestigious ranking agency, Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) in World Universities Rankings 2025 shortly after having attained the same position by the Times Higher Education (THE) rankings.

The twin recognition has come as crowning glory after being ranked as the best young private university in the country besides topping the SCIMAGO rankings in Chemistry, Physics, and Astronomy.

The University, located in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh, has been placed at the global rank of 587, a huge jump from the band of 771-780 last year. It has been placed at the overall 14th position in the country against 20th position last year.

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, topped the overall rankings in the country followed by Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. Massachusetts Institute of Technology is the global topper followed by Imperial College, London.

Shoolini University registered a jump of 5.9 marks this time. It notched up 21.1 marks this time against 15.2 marks last time.

The university had also improved its rankings from 319 to 224 in Citations Per Faculty and from over 600 to 561 in Employer Reputation. It has also claimed 486th global rank against 545 last year in International Faculty. Another area of improvement is Sustainability, in which it ranked 570 globally against over 700 last year.

Shoolini University, Founder and Chancellor, Prof PK Khosla, said that the stupendous achievement of the 14-year-old university is a result of a constant focus on quality education and research. "I am delighted that my effort to keep the focus on research has paid off," he added.

Complimenting the staff and students, Pro-Chancellor, Vishal Anand, said Shoolini continues its work towards building a top Global University. "What's really remarkable is that Shoolini is among iconic Indian Institutions like IISC, IITs, JNU. Our work toward the TOP 200 Global rank will continue. I am sure this win will give our teams the inspiration for the journey ahead," he added.

Vice Chancellor, Prof Atul Khosla, said the phenomenal rankings for the young university are a result of hard work put in by the researchers and management of the university. He added: "Our work does not stop with rankings. We continue to produce great students. Great research. Continually contributing to our community. With one selfless goal - to build a great university out of India. That's a global leader. That's disruptive. and that becomes a role model for some of the world's top universities to follow."

QS World University Rankings 2025 feature 1503 institutions across 106 locations, including 46 in India. Of India's total ranked universities, 28 increased their rankings while four dropped and 11 remained stable within their rank or band.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor