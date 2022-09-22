Shopping with Bajaj Finserv EMI Card gets even more exciting during the Amazon Great Indian Festival

Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL), the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv Limited and India's largest and highly diversified NBFC company, is making the shopping experience for its customers more exciting this festive season. From September 23, 2022, customers can browse a range of products at Amazon Great Indian Festival at attractive prices and discounts and make payments in No Cost EMIs through Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card.

Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card has made shopping more economical for customers by offering easy EMI financing through No Cost EMI, flexible terms for easy repayment and no down payment. Customers can shop for items ranging from furniture, home appliances, gadgets, electronics to apparels, etc. at Amazon Great Indian Festival and pay with the No Cost EMI option. The EMI Card works like a pre-approved loan. It comes with no hidden charges, and most importantly, payment is through No Cost EMIs - which means no more exorbitant interest.

Cutomers can give a missed call on 92100 35555 to get the App link and view their card by following a few simple steps - clicking on the 'EMI' icon on the top right corner, enter date of birth, click on "View" to view the EMI card number and enter OTP make to their masked EMI card number visible.

The EMI Network Card can be easily added to the Amazon checkout page by following these steps- First locate and click on 'Payment Options' then click on 'Add a new card' to add their EMI Network card. Lastly, fill in the fields with the 'Card Number', 'Expiry Date' and 'Name on Card'. Enter any future value in Month in the 2030 Year (01/2030).

Further to avail the No Cost EMI option, once a customer adds a product to their shopping card, they can choose 'No Cost EMIs' as a payment mode. Then select 'Bajaj Finserv EMI' and pick an appropriate tenor and enter EMI Network Card details, followed by the OTP received on the registered mobile number. After entering the required details can complete their transaction by clicking on 'Place Order'. The customers can also avail the exchange offer which is available on Mobile, Tablets, Laptops, TVs, ACs, Washing Machines and Refrigerators only by - selecting the product they're looking to purchase, select delivery location to check, look for "with Exchange", enter basic details of the used and hit the "buy Now with Exchange". The used product will be picked up from the customer's address.

Bajaj Finance customers can also choose the tenure most suitable to them for repaying the amount through EMI Network Card. Additionally, customers can choose to foreclose their loan anytime without any extra charges. EMI card enables consumer to buy more products and with a convenience of paying through EMIs while shopping online.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv Limited, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market, catering to 58 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Wallet, Co-branded Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long term borrowing, A1+ for the short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & ICRA AAA (Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

