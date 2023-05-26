Showcasing The Power Of The Crown, INDIE Royal Miss and Mrs India Grand Finale held in Kolkata

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 26: The INDIE Royal Miss and Mrs India 2023 Season-8 Powered by Tranistics Data Technologies and co powered by Little Hub with Leading Radio Partner Fever FM, a national premier beauty pageant grand finale of the 8th season, was recently held at Raajkutir, Kolkata - IHCL SeleQtions, on 7th May 2023.

The Founder and Director of INDIE Royal Miss and Mrs India Beauty Pageant, Roli Tripathi, told the media that the Celebrity Guest was The Bengal Queen, Bollywood Actress, and Superstar Mahanayika Rituparna Sengupta. The renowned singing sensation Nachiketa Chakraborty made his gracious presence and took the show to the next level with his company.

Roli further added that the national title winners of the particular categories of the INDIE Royal Miss and Mrs India 2023 embrace different age categories.

The event held at Kolkata was embraced by the presence of 42 outstanding participants in total, representing various states across India, & Anisha Khatun was crowned as INDIE Royal Miss India 2023. The first runner-up was Dr Snigdha Naskar, and the second was Khusboo Prasad. Twinkle Singh was crowned as INDIE Royal Mrs India 2023. The first runner-up was Minali Sehdev, and the second was Priyanka Mondal. Soma Mukherjee was crowned as INDIE Royal Mrs India Classic 2023. The first runner-up was Priyadarshini Singh, and the second was Sanchita Banerjee.

Celebrity guest Superstar Mahanayika Rituparna Sengupta, The Bengal Queen & Bollywood Actress, continued its tradition of crowning each queen & creating icons for the new generation of women who have the potential to lead and represent the country in the future.

Celebrities and renowned personalities from the industry like Actress Moubani Sorcar, Tranistics Data Technology Finance & HR Head Dr Soma Banerjee and BeBonnie Founder Mousumi Mitra, Indie Royal Lifestyle Diva Nitu Saha, Actress Shubhanki Dhar, Actress Rai Debalina Dey, Celebrity Psychotherapist Dr Shishir Palsapure, Mrs India Winner 2022 Dr Asha Kalwar & Mrs India Classic Winner Dr Arpita Karmakar were part of jury panel to select best of all and mark the sensational winner for the Finale.

INDIE Royal has a nearly six-year legacy of transforming the lives of thousands of women who have become icons in the glamour and fashion industry. The contestants of their show came from diverse and rich cultural and professional backgrounds.

The team behind the success of INDIE Royal Miss Mrs India 2023 were Wardrobe Partner - IIKARA by Supriya Pandey, Gift Partner - Be Bonnie, Wellness partner-Morphic Minds, Makeup & Grooming partner-Lakme Rashbehari & Nagerbazar, Venue Partner Raajkutir by IHCL SeleQtions hotel, Digital e presence partner - Mirorsoft Technology & Simran Arts, Photography partner - Devajit Chakraborty (Celebrity Photographer), Crown partner - A Ji Jewel by Avinash Goyal.

The winners from all categories were awarded INR 25,000 from Little Hub and one year contract with Little Hub for TVC with Rituparna Sengupta. Winners also got Packages for Singapore, Dubai, Thailand package from OAS Global and attractive beauty & wellness product Hampers from Be Bonnie.

INDIE Royal MISS MRS INDIA 2023 powered by Tranistics Data Technologies Pvt Ltd & co powered by Little Hub with leading Radio & entertainment network, Fever 104 FM, conducted successfully and showcased "The Power Of The Crown!" with a concept of "Be Goddess Save Planet". The event aimed to acknowledge the change in the Environment by displaying corrective measures by Indie Royal Queens. The team expressed thanks to Managing Director Mr Sabysachi Banerjee & Head HR & Finance Soma Banerjee from Tranistics Data Technology Pvt Ltd for their support in making the event possible and encouraging all the participants.

INDIE Royal Founder and Director, Roli Tripathi believes in the dreaming big mantra and feels women have immense potential. With training and mentoring, they can achieve new heights.

