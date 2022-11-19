Shozo Bakers introduces 100% eggless authentic artisanal bakery items to Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, November 19: Craving for authentic artisanal bakery products in Ahmedabad? You won’t have to wait any longer as Gujarat’s best artisanal bakery Shozo Bakers has opened its first outlet in Ahmedabad. Shozo Bakers makes a range of global baked delicacies and already has an outlet in Vadodara.

Shozo Bakers introduced Vadodara to global delicacies of eggless breads, cookies, cakes, babkas, and pies to emerge as a brand synonymous with irresistible baked confections. It is now launching a range of 100% eggless authentic babkas, galettes, danish, cruffin, and challah for the first time in Ahmedabad, in addition to a range of other mouthwatering sweet recipes and savoury baked delights made from the finest quality of ingredients.

“We are Gujarat’s first authentic artisanal bakery and are excited to start our first outlet at Bodakdev in Ahmedabad. Our 100% eggless culinary baked delights from around the world are sure to wow the patrons and ensure they forget everything else and savour the moment. We are confident we will get the same love from Ahmedabad that we have received from Vadodara,” said Charmi Dave, Founder of Shozo Bakers.

With its focus on craftsmanship, flavour, and finesse, Shozo Bakers’ global baked delights are its biggest USP, but what also differentiates it from others is its ambience.

“Our outlet is designed to make patrons feel at home. They will want to come to our outlet and spend time on their own or with family and friends to relish our delicacies and feel true happiness within and positivity around them,” said Ms. Dave.

Shozo Bakers originally began as Messy Bowls (magiewala) as a cloud-based bakery in Vadodara serving patrons fresh out of the pan, home-made treats, before launching its first retail outlet. It opened 22 branches Pan India but the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020 forced it to shut all but one outlet.

“I was still a new entrepreneur when the pandemic struck. It overturned almost all aspects of my life, but as I sat aside and reflected on what was happening, I realised that setbacks are a part and parcel of life. I decided that I won’t quit and shifted my focus from negative to positive, which changed everything, and helped me come back. Shozo Bakers is the manifestation of this thinking, and with every bite of our exotic breads, patrons will see their feelings and surroundings changing,” added Ms. Dave.

