Shree Maruti Unveils VayuQuickPRO and VayuQuick: Urgent, Time-Bound Deliveries Backed by Money-Back Assurance

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 28: Shree Maruti Integrated Logistics (SMILe), a global multimodal logistics company, proudly announces the launch of VayuQuickPRO (guaranteed delivery by 12 Noon) & VayuQuick (guaranteed delivery by 2 PM), expanding its popular Next Day Delivery (NDD) portfolio. Backed by cutting-edge technology and robust delivery network, this launch marks another leap forward in SMILe's commitment to redefining time-sensitive logistics for both businesses and individual customers.

In the initial phase, both services will be available in Mumbai, Delhi, and Ahmedabad covering over 1000 pin codes with plans to expand to additional cities in subsequent phases.

What sets these services apart? The Money Back Assurance now comes standard with both services; if delivery timelines aren't met, customers get a refund as per defined terms and conditions.

Building on the strong performance of its well-established Fast Track service, the VayuQuickPRO range addresses the critical need for ultra-fast, time-committed delivery for documents and parcels. These services are specifically designed for customers who simply cannot afford to wait 24 hours; offering guaranteed delivery the very next day, by a committed hour.

“VayuQuickPRO and VayuQuick are built for the new-age customer; professionals, legal firms, healthcare providers, and e-commerce players who operate on tight deadlines and cannot risk delays. These services offer speed with certainty. We've listened closely to customers' needs, and this launch is a direct response to those demands”, said Vikas Singh, COO, SMILe.

Customers can now choose between two premium options based on urgency:

VayuQuickPRO: Guaranteed delivery by 12 Noon the next day.

VayuQuick: Guaranteed delivery by 2 PM the next day.

“At SMILe, we believe time is the new currency. Our vision is to elevate the experience of time-bound deliveries in India. With VayuQuickPRO and VayuQuick, we expect a significant uptake among high-value clients who rely on delivery precision to drive business outcomes. It's more than speed; it's about keeping promises. The Money Back Assurance makes that promise stronger than ever”, said Ajay Mokariya, Managing Director, SMILe.

The launch of these services underlines SMILe's position as an industry leader in customer-centric innovation and furthers its mission to make express logistics more predictable, accessible, and performance-driven.

About Shree Maruti Integrated Logistics (SMILe)

With a 40-year legacy, SMILe is one of India's leading logistics and supply chain companies, known for its expertise in courier, express delivery, eCommerce delivery, Cold chain solutions, and tailored warehousing & logistics services. With a strong footprint across the country and a reputation for reliability, SMILe continues to push boundaries to serve the evolving needs of Indian customers.

