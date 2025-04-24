SHREE TMT Steel Approved to Supply Telangana Government for All Public Projects | Best Steel in Hyderabad & Telangana

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 24: Devashree Ispat Pvt. Ltd. is proud to announce that its flagship brand SHREE TMTwidely recognized as one of the best steel brands in Hyderabad and Telanganahas been officially approved for supply to all public works taken up by the Government of Telangana, including all ongoing and future infrastructure projects.

This significant milestone was confirmed by the Irrigation & CAD Department, Government of Telangana, through a formal letter dated April 21, 2025. The approval follows a comprehensive evaluation by the Technical Committee and the Board of Chief Engineers (BOCEs). With its inclusion in the Schedule of Rates (SoR) 2025, SHREE TMT is now authorized for use in all government civil works across the statefurther solidifying its reputation as a top steel supplier for public projects.

Key Highlights of the Approval:

* Minimum Production Capacity: SHREE TMT has a fully operational manufacturing facility in Telangana with an annual production capacity exceeding 2 lakh MTreinforcing its place among the leading steel manufacturers in South India.

* Certified Quality Standards: The company holds valid BIS licenses for IS 1786:2008 (TMT Re-bars), IS 432, IS 2062, IS 2830:1992 (Billets), and certifications for ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and OHSAS 45001hallmarks of the best TMT steel bars in Telangana.

* GreenPro Certified Steel: SHREE TMT is GreenPro certified by CII, a mark of eco-friendly manufacturing and sustainable product design. This certification strengthens its position as the best green steel choice in Telangana for responsible construction.

* Advanced Quality Control: SHREE TMT maintains a fully equipped in-house lab accredited by NABL, to rigorously test each batch of steel as per the latest BIS codesensuring superior quality control and batch-wise consistency.

This government approval reflects Devashree Ispat's unwavering commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation in infrastructure development across Telangana. As an empanelled steel manufacturer, SHREE TMT products can now be freely chosen by contractors and agencies engaged in state-funded public works, reinforcing its image as the best steel for construction in Telangana.

Quotes and Commentary

Prakash Goenka Managing Directors of Devashree Ispat Pvt. Ltd., shared:

"We are honoured by this recognition from the Government of Telangana. It's a proud moment for the entire SHREE TMT family. This milestone reflects our legacy of excellence and commitment to quality. SHREE TMT stands for strength, trust, and technologyand we are ready to help build Telangana's future with the best quality steel."

About Devashree Ispat Pvt. Ltd.

Based in Hyderabad, Devashree Ispat Pvt. Ltd. was established in 1966 by the Goenka family. With over five decades of experience, it has emerged as a trusted name in the Indian steel industry, known for manufacturing high-tensile, premium-quality steel under the SHREE TMT brand.

SHREE TMT's innovative 3X ribbed bars offer superior grip, strength, and flexibility, making them ideal for earthquake-resistant and long-lasting structures. With better bonding, corrosion resistance, and a low-maintenance lifecycle, SHREE TMT continues to set benchmarks in both real estate and infrastructure sectors.

Driven by the motto "Building Dreams, Fortifying Foundations," SHREE TMT is shaping the future of construction with the best steel in Hyderabad and the most trusted TMT bars in Telangananow backed by GreenPro certification for environmental responsibility.

For more information, please contact:

* Devashree Ispat Pvt. Ltd., Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

* Website: www.shreetmt.com

* Phone: +91 9949135000

