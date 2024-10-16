Shreeyam National TMT Wins “Excellence in Manufacturing” at Kutch Business Excellence Awards

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] October 16: Shreeyam National TMT, a leader in the steel industry, was recognised at the prestigious Kutch Business Excellence Awards 2.0 for “Excellence in Manufacturing” in the Large Corporation category, in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. The award was received by Vishesh Shahra, chairman and Davesh Khandelwal, Managing Director. The event, organised by Kutch Mitra and the Federation of Kutch Industries Associations (FOKIA), celebrated the contributions of leading businesses in the region.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel graced the award ceremony at Karnavati Club as the chief guest. Gujarat Industries Minister Balvantsinh Rajput, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Praful Pansheriya, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi, IFFCO Chairman Dileep Sanghani, and Kutch MP Vinod Chavda were the Guests of Honour.

Janaksinh Jadeja, President of Kutch District Panchayat, Abdasa MLA Pradhyumansinh Jadeja, Mandvi MLA Aniruddha Dave, Bhuj MLA Keshubhai Patel, Anjar MLA Trikam Chhanga, Gandhidham MLA Malti Maheshwari, and Rapar MLA Virendrasinh Jadeja were among the other esteemed guests who honoured the award recipients.

Shreeyam National TMT has carved a niche in the steel industry with its range of superior-quality TMT bars, including FE 550 and FE 550D. The company is known for its cutting-edge integrated steel plant, spread across 200 acres, that employs advanced technology such as Ladle Refining Furnace (LRF) and Block Mill (Rolling Mill). These innovations ensure the production of high-performance products that meet global standards.

The company is also dedicated to sustainability, reducing its carbon footprint, and contributing to eco-friendly construction solutions. Beyond its industry contributions, Shreeyam National TMT plays a vital role in community development in Kutch through job creation, CSR initiatives and strong community ties.

With a robust distribution network, Shreeyam National TMT is expanding its market presence across India and internationally, while adhering to ethical business practices that reinforce its strong reputation.

Shreeyam National TMT Bars is also a recipient of the National Energy Conservation Award 2023. The award was presented by the President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu. Last year, it became Gujarat's first Green Pro Certified company, a certification conferred by the CII-Green Products & Services Council, affirming its dedication to meeting the highest environmental standards in its product offerings.

