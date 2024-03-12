Shreyas Group Unveils Shreyas Live: Igniting a Revolution in Experiential Events

ATK

New Delhi [India], March 12: Shreyas Group is ready to announce a groundbreaking leap into the live and experiential events segment with the grand launch of Shreyas Live. In an exciting partnership with Biz-Bash Entertainment, Shreyas Group brings 13 years of core experience in the media and entertainment industry to redefine the standards of experiential events.

Under the banner of Shreyas Live, Shreyas Group embarked on a journey to captivate audiences across all major cities in India and plans to host 50 events per city in 2024, alongside world tours with top artists and major music festivals, Shreyas Live aims to bring unparalleled entertainment to every corner of the nation.

Established as a beacon of innovation and excellence in the realm of entertainment, Shreyas Group stands as a testament to visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to quality. With a rich legacy spanning over a decade, Shreyas Group has consistently pushed boundaries and redefined industry standards. From groundbreaking events to cutting-edge productions, Shreyas Group has left an indelible mark on the landscape of entertainment, captivating audiences and earning accolades along the way. As pioneers in the field, Shreyas Group continues to chart new territories, leveraging its expertise and passion to create unforgettable experiences that resonate with audiences worldwide. With Shreyas Live at the forefront of its endeavors, the group remains dedicated to shaping the future of entertainment, one groundbreaking event at a time.

Shreyas group also announces the upcoming Holi High event featuring the phenomenal Sunkhiwnder Singh, Stebin Ben, Gurdeep Mehndi, DJ Aj, DJ Alex, and DJ Karan in Hyderabad on the 25th of March 2024 at BKC MMRDA, Mumbai. Get ready for an enchanting day of music that will resonate with your soul.

Best wishes from Srinivas Rao, Chairman of Shreyas Group, and Sham Ghorpade, Vice President of Shreyas Group, Harshita shetty Founder Bizbash entertainment

May their leadership and vision continue to guide Shreyas Group to new heights of success and innovation.

"Join us for a day of musical magic of colors. Don't miss this extraordinary experience!"

Tickets for the show can be availed at

https://in.bookmyshow.com/activities/holi-high/ET00389161

