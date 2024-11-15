Shri Keshav Cement and Infra Achieves INR 56.60 Cr Total Income in H1 FY25

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15: Shri Keshav Cement & Infra Limited (BSE - 530977), engaged in the manufacturing of Cement and Solar Power Generation and Distribution in the state of Karnataka has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the Q2 & H1 FY25.

Key Financial highlights

Q2 FY25 Developments & Future Plans

- Paid debt worth Rs 6.42 Cr in Q1 FY25.

- The Company's expanded capacity of 1 Mn Ton will be operational by Q4FY25.

Commenting on the financial performance, Venkatesh Katwa, Chairman of Shri Keshav Cement & Infra Limited said, " As we release our Q2 FY25 results, we acknowledge both the significant progress and the challenges that have shaped this quarter for Shri Keshav Cements & Infra. Achieving a total income of Rs25.36 Cr and an EBITDA margin of 12.44% reflects our focus on operational efficiencies and resilience in a dynamic market environment. While our PAT result underscores some short-term financial pressures, we are leveraging key strategic initiatives aimed at fortifying our cost structures and expanding our market footprint.

Our commitment to sustainable energy expansion continues with the commissioning of an additional 3 MW solar plant at Biserahalli in Karnataka, increasing our total solar capacity to 40 MW. This achievement reinforces our dedication to clean energy solutions, aligning with our vision for an environmentally responsible future.

These accomplishments underscore our strategic focus on sustainable growth and financial strength, as we remain committed to delivering value to our stakeholders and supporting our long-term objectives."

