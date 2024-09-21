Shri Ram Katha at Shivaji Park, Mumbai

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21: The fourth day of the *Shri Ram Katha, organized by MLA Geeta Bharat Jain at Shivaji Park on the occasion of the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Shri Gangotri Uttar Bharatiya Bhavan, saw an overwhelming turnout of devotees. The Katha, which commenced on September 18 and will continue until September 24, 2024, has drawn thousands of devotees each day, eager to listen to the inspiring discourses on Lord Ram's life.

Led by the esteemed Chakravarti Padavibhushan Tulsipeethadhishwar Jagadguru Ramanujacharya Swami Shri Ramdayaluji Maharaj, the spiritual event focuses on the divine teachings from the Ramcharitmanas. Swami Shri Ramdayaluji Maharaj has been enlightening the audience with his wisdom, touching upon themes of devotion, righteousness, and service.

Highlights of the 4th Day:

On the fourth day, Swami Shri Ramdayaluji Maharaj narrated the episode of Lord Ram's interaction with Shabari, emphasizing the importance of equality, humility, and selfless service. He drew a powerful connection between this ancient story and the importance of fostering inclusivity and compassion in modern times.

Geeta Jain, the event's chief organizer, expressed her gratitude to the gathering, encouraging them to imbibe Lord Ram's values in their personal lives. "This Shri Ram Katha is a momentous occasion for our community, and it is heartening to see so many people come together to be part of this spiritual journey," said MLA Jain.

Looking Forward:

The Shri Ram Katha will continue with key episodes from Lord Ram's journey, with the next sessions focusing on the significant lessons from the Lanka Kand. The event takes place daily from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at SK Stone Ground, Mira Road East.

Organized under the guidance of Geeta Bharat Jain and the Nari Shashaktikaran Foundation, the Shri Ram Katha invites all devotees and citizens to partake in this spiritual experience and seek blessings for a righteous and fulfilling life.

