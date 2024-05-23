Shri Yamuna Infraestate Pvt Ltd Honored with Global Excellence Awards 2024 for Most Trusted Real Estate Company in Mathura Vrindavan

SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 23: Shri Yamuna Infraestate Pvt Ltd, a leading name in the real estate sector, achieved a remarkable milestone by clinching the prestigious Global Excellence Award 2024 for being recognized as the Most Trusted Real Estate Company in Mathura Vrindavan. This esteemed recognition was bestowed upon them at the illustrious Global Excellence Awards (GEA) 2024, a premier event organized by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd. The glittering ceremony, which took place on May 12, 2024, in the vibrant city of Mumbai, brought together the best in the industry to celebrate innovation and excellence in a range of fields. The event was hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and graced by the presence of Shilpa Shetty Kundra, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry who added an aura of grace and charm to the occasion.

At the heart of Shri Yamuna Infraestate Pvt Ltd's success story lies a commitment to unwavering excellence and a steadfast dedication to fostering trust and transparency in all its endeavors. The company's exemplary track record in delivering high-quality real estate projects coupled with a customer-centric approach has earned them the distinction of being the most reliable name in the Mathura Vrindavan region. Steering the ship of success at Shri Yamuna Infraestate Pvt Ltd is Dashrath Gupta, the dynamic CMD whose visionary leadership has propelled the company to new heights of excellence. In his brief yet impactful statement upon receiving the award, Dashrath Gupta expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the honor, attributing it to the collective efforts of the entire team and their relentless pursuit of excellence. Dashrath Gupta articulated the company's ethos, saying, "At Shri Yamuna Infraestate, we are not just builders; we are creators of dreams and custodians of trust."

The first edition of GEA 2018 was held on 7th October 2018 with Raveena Tandon, the second edition with Madhuri Dixit Nene, the third edition with Anupam Kher, and the fourth edition with Madhuri Dixit Nene as the chief guest. Shilpa Shetty Kundra graced the occasion as the esteemed Chief Guest, adding an air of elegance and prestige to the Global Excellence Awards 2024. Beyond the realm of real estate, the Global Excellence Awards 2024 also shone the spotlight on several other luminaries who have excelled in their respective fields. Notable among them were Sanat Mishra, EVP & HEAD OF MARKETING at Radio City 91.1, who was honored as the "Best Marketer Of The Year In Media & Entertainment Space." Karan Singh Grover's stellar performance in "Fighter" earned him the title of "Powerpacked Performer of the Year." The list of winners also featured prominent names such as Vijay Ganguly, Varun Sood, and Dabboo Ratnani, whose contributions have left an indelible mark on their respective industries.

Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, the driving force behind the Global Excellence Awards, proudly unveils its esteemed collaborators for the upcoming event. These partners encompass Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. as the Digital Marketing Partner, Radio City as the Radio Partner, Webpulse Foundation as the CSR Partner, GetManufacturers.com as the B2B Partner, LocalDukaan.com as the eCommerce Partner, and NaturalTherapyIndia.com as the Wellness Partner. From a pool of over 30,000 nominations, Brand Empower meticulously curated the top 120 winners spanning diverse sectors such as Manufacturing, Services, Healthcare, Education, Real Estate, Tour & Travel, Beauty & Wellness, and Spirituality. The ceremony also pays tribute to exceptional talents from Bollywood, Television, OTT platforms, YouTube, and Influencers.

Brand Empower is a leading Market Research company, popular for the initiative of India's Most Prestigious Global Excellence Awards 2024 to honour & recognise Entrepreneurs, Professionals, Artists, Companies, Organisations & Institutions for their outstanding work, Creativity, Innovation & Quality. Through strategic alliances like that with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd, founded in 2011 by Rahul Ranjan Singh, a visionary in web development, digital marketing, and branding services, Brand Empower continues to raise the bar in industry acknowledgement and advancement.

