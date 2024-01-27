Shriram Finance Announces Interim Dividend Amid Strong Stock Performance

Shriram Finance Limited, a leading non-banking financial company (NBFC) in India, has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 10 per share for the financial year 2023-24. The record date for the dividend is February 6, 2024. This is the third interim dividend that Shriram Finance has declared in the current financial year. The company had earlier declared interim dividends of Rs. 20 and Rs. 15 per share in October and November 2023, respectively.

Shriram Finance has been a consistent dividend payer over the years. In the last five years, the company has paid a total dividend of Rs. 350 per share. The company's shares have been on a strong uptrend in recent months. The stock has gained 13% in the last month, 28% in the last six months, and 87% in the last year. Shriram Finance's shares are currently trading at Rs. 2,318 per share. The company has a market capitalization of Rs. 8 trillion.

About Shriram Finance Limited

Shriram Finance Limited is one of the leading NBFCs in India. The company offers a wide range of financial products and services, including loans, investments, and insurance. Shriram Finance has a strong track record of financial performance and has been consistently profitable over the years. The company is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

This information about the performance of the shares is not investment advice. It is essential to seek advice from experts in this field before making any investment.