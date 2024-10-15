Shubham Chaudhary Appointed Honorary Advisor at BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 15: Shubham Chaudhary, Chairman of the Grappling Committee of North India and State Co-Head of Policy & Research for BJP, YM Haryana, has been appointed as an Honorary Advisor to the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRICS CCI). The official letter of appointment was personally handed over to Chaudhary by Sameep Shastri, Vice Chairman of BRICS CCI and grandson of the former Prime Minister of India, the late Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri, at the BRICS CCI Head Office in New Delhi.

Shubham Chaudhary's appointment is a recognition of his remarkable contributions in the fields of policy research, youth leadership, and the promotion of sports, particularly grappling, across North India. His impactful leadership and dedication have earned him this esteemed advisory role within BRICS CCI, which aims to strengthen cooperation and trade among BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa).

Upon receiving the appointment letter at the BRICS CCI office, Shubham Chaudhary expressed his appreciation:

"I am honored to be associated with such a distinguished organization and look forward to contributing to BRICS CCI's efforts in fostering global collaboration and enhancing India's role on the world stage."

As an Honorary Advisor, Mr. Shubham Chaudhary will collaborate with business leaders, policymakers, and experts to promote regional cooperation and unlock new opportunities for the youth in India and BRICS nations.

