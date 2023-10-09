Shubhi Gupta Wins U-19 Girls National Chess Championship

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], October 9: In a remarkable feat of chess mastery, the talented Shubhi Gupta, a 13-year-old prodigy hailing from the enchanting city of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, has claimed victory in the prestigious U-19 Girls' National Chess Championship. This fiercely contested tournament unfolded its brilliance from September 20th to September 28th, within the charming confines of Ahmedabad.

Shubhi's journey to the championship was nothing short of awe-inspiring, as she faced off against a formidable lineup of opponents, displaying an unwavering resolve and strategic acumen that enabled her to amass an extraordinary score of 9.5 out of 11 rounds. Notably, this outstanding performance Catapulted her International ELO rating by a remarkable 141 points, a testament to her rapid growth and undeniable potential on the global chess stage.

Shubhi Gupta's triumph in the U-19 Girls' National Chess Championship is made all the more extraordinary by her tender age of 13, setting a shining example of youthful brilliance in the world of chess.

In addition to her remarkable accomplishments, it's worth highlighting that Shubhi is an integral member of the Cohort sponsored and supported by the esteemed Pravaha Foundation as part of their laudable Initiative, "64 Squares." This exceptional program encompasses a group of immensely talented chess players, spanning various age groups and levels of expertise.

Among the seniors in this cohort are the impressive WGM Savitha Shri, and the seasoned IM Vantika Agrawal, who has achieved remarkable success at the age of 20. Alongside them, the team also includes four exceptionally talented junior players: the prodigious U-8 World Chess Champion, Charvi, the Asian Youth Chess Champion, Saparya Ghosh , the recently anointed International Master, A.R. Ilamparthi and the now U-19 National Chess Champion, Shubhi Gupta.

Shubhi Gupta's achievements in the U-19 Girls' National Chess Championship are a testament not only to her individual brilliance but also to the collective prowess of this outstanding group of chess enthusiasts nurtured by the Pravaha Foundation's visionary initiative, "64 Squares."

Pravaha is a Hyderabad based NGO that focussed on supporting gifted school going children in India. Since 2018 it has worked with premier Indian institutions like I.I.T's, I.I.S.T and I.I.I.T's among others, to run programs for gifted children. Pravaha is the prime beneficiary of the founders stake in the renewable energy company, Mytrah https://www.pravaha.in/64-squares

