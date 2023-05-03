Shubhi Srivastava, an emerging star to be seen in a Punjabi song opposite Anadi Mishra

New Delhi [India], May 3 (/NewsReach): Shubhi Srivastava is all set to carve her niche in the entertainment sector with the launch of her debutant Punjabi song with singer Anadi Mishra. This new project has already generated a stir in the industry and her talent and charming demeanour have already piqued the interest of fans.

Originally from Agra, Shubhi was drawn to the glamour world and longed to be an actor since she was a teenager. She grew up watching talent Shows on TV and developing a passion for dance and the performing arts. Throughout her school years, she took part in various annual shows and received a lot of appreciation for her craft from everyone. Despite her passion for the entertainment industry, she went ahead to pursue B.Com, but alongside, she kept participating in Beauty Pageants. She followed her heart and decided to pursue her aspirations shortly after her graduation. She participated in beauty pageants like Miss Agra, Miss Kohinoor e Taj, Miss Abipsha, APA Miss India, Angel of Agra, Miss Delhi, Dabur Miss North India and won many at the regional level, which increased her confidence and helped her polish her skills. Shubhi made her debut in Zee TV's Zindagi Ki Mehek, which featured Karan Vohra and Samiksha Jaiswal. She also worked with brands like Sonir Jewellry, KUGELBLITZ, to name a few.

When asked about her struggles, "Shubhi stated that she received immense support from her mother, who believed in her dreams. She experienced a lot of pushbacks, but her passion and skill never wavered, and she went on working on various projects until landing her first major break as the main lead in a Punjabi song opposite singer Anadi Mishra. Excited to be working with Anadi Mishra, she shared her experience and said that the entire cast was extremely supportive and made her feel comfortable".

The song is sung by Anadi, produced by Akash Rawat and directed by Lokesh Nagwar.

