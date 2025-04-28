Shyamatara Rice Mills Unveils Bengal Crown Fortified Rice to Combat Malnutrition in West Bengal

India PR Distribution

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 28: Shyamatara Rice Mills, a trusted name in West Bengal's rice milling industry, proudly announces the launch of its latest productBengal Crown Fortified Rice. Enriched with essential micronutrients, this premium rice aims to address malnutrition and improve public health outcomes across the region.

"We are excited to introduce Bengal Crown Fortified Rice, which reflects our long-standing commitment to quality and wellbeing," said Mr. Abhishek Agarwal, Owner of Shyamatara Rice Mills. "With this launch, we reaffirm our dedication to delivering nutritious food and making a meaningful impact in our communities."

The initiative is supported by Millers for Nutrition, a strategic initiative powered by TechnoServe, which provides technical expertise and marketing support to rice millers across India. "Being a part of Millers for Nutrition has enabled us to strengthen our business while contributing to the nation's nutrition goals," added Mr. Agarwal.

The event, held at Taj Bengal, Kolkata, included informative sessions on rice fortification and its benefits.

Bengal Crown Fortified Rice will be made available to consumers across West Bengal, including via e-commerce platforms like Blinkit, making nutritious food accessible to a broader audience.

About Shyamatara Rice Mills

With a legacy spanning nearly five decades, Shyamatara Rice Mills is a family-owned business committed to innovation and quality in rice production. The brand "Bengal Crown" was launched in 2020 and has since become synonymous with premium rice offerings. The fortified rice launch is a natural progression in the brand's journey toward public health impact.

About Millers for Nutrition

Millers for Nutrition is supported by Strategic Fortification Partners: BASF, BioAnalyt, Buhler, dsm-firmenich, Muhlenchemie, SternVitamin; Regional Strategic Fortification Partners: Hexagon Nutrition, Piramal, Sanku; and a growing group of local technical partners that share a common vision of improving food processing practices and fortification excellence to benefit society and enhance business sustainability. Millers for Nutrition is powered by TechnoServe with funding support from the Gates Foundation. Millers, food fortification stakeholders, and others interested in joining the coalition can learn more at millersfornutrition.com.

