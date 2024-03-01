SI-UK to offer Education Loans to Indian Students for Overseas Study

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], March 1: HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank have joined forces with SI-UK, an international education services provider, to support Indian students in securing education loans for their overseas studies.

On March 21st, students concerned about the finances required to study abroad can attend the SI-UK Education Loan Carnival, which takes place from 12 PM - 4 PM.

At the SI-UK Education Loan Carnival, students can:

* Learn about competitive loan options that cover all education expenses

* Be informed about no-collateral-required loans to ensure quick and easy approval

* Fit loan payments into their budget effortlessly

* Take advantage of a quick and easy loan approval process

* Speak to dedicated loan officers

At the Education Loan Carnival, dedicated loan officers will guide one through their options. They will address any finance-related queries and help one understand their loan and repayment options.

Partnered vendors

HDFC Credila

HDFC Credila is India's first dedicated education loan provider and provides up to 100% finance to cover tuition costs and other expenses when studying abroad. Established in 1977, HDFC Credila has funded tens of thousands of students from India to over 2500+ educational institutes around the world.

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank, formerly the Industrial Credit and Investment Corporation of India Bank, offers various financial services. It is renowned for its cutting-edge digital banking services and vast network of branches and ATMs across India, making banking accessible to a broad customer base.

Free attendance

This collaboration brings SI-UK, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank together to leverage their strengths to streamline the financial support process for students pursuing international education opportunities around the globe.

Register now for the SI-UK Education Loan Carnival by visiting the SI-UK website or calling 1800-309-9008.

Where: Online

When: March 21, 2024

About SI-UK

SI-UK provides free and independent advice to international students applying to study in the UK.

We believe international students should have access to trusted, expert advice about UK universities and courses and be supported by professional and experienced advisers throughout their whole journey: from the first tentative enquiries, the application process, and right up to their arrival in the UK and throughout their life at university.

Celebrating its 17th anniversary in 2023, SI-UK has helped tens of thousands of international students join global universities and now has 92 offices across 40 countries.

Contact details:

United Knowledge Education Consultants Pvt Ltd

Suite 8-13, 1st Floor, Indra Palace H Block,

Middle Circle, Connaught Place 110001,

India T: +91-11-4202-8200

E: delhi@studyin-uk.com

