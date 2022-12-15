SIBM Nagpur: Deadline approaching to apply for industry-recognised MBA programmes and unlock opportunities for a shining corporate career

Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), Nagpur, a leading B-school in the country and a constituent of the renowned Symbiosis International (Deemed University), has opened admissions to its cutting-edge industry-focused MBA programmes, designed to prepare candidates for prominent leadership roles in the industry.

Aspirants keen to secure admission to the institute's two advanced, industry-appreciated programmes, MBA and MBA (Food and Agri-Business Management) can register and apply for the same, by visiting the institute's website. It is imperative to have a valid SNAP score in order to be eligible for shortlisting for both the programs.

The further process, post shortlisting, will be in 3 stages, Group Exercise / Group Discussion, Writing Ability Test and Personal Interaction. The last date to apply for SIBM Nagpur is 7th January 2023.

Elaborating the vision of the institute Prof (Dr) Shrirang Altekar, Director, SIBM Nagpur, said, "With every new batch, we at SIBM, Nagpur leave no stone unturned when it comes to imparting the nitty-gritty of the business courses we offer. Committed to creating multi-faceted business professionals, SIBM Nagpur's faculty members as well as industry mentors from the wide web of its industry connections, provide an intensive and holistic foundation in management. The two MBA programme's - the MBA with 5 specializations, Marketing, HR, Finance, Operations and Supply Chain, and Business Analytics, and the MBA ( Food and Agri Business Management ) provide application based education to provide our talent partners with the best talent to drive growth in their businesses."

SIBM Nagpur's flagship MBA programme offers a 360-degree knowledge of the various aspects of business studies, with the aim to prepare expert management professionals of the future who with an all-rounder perspective of the industry will drive growth exponentially for their organizations.

Along with the development of essential faculties such as analytical and interpersonal skills as well as strategic thinking, the programmes provides an in-depth knowledge of the key areas of business. Further, the candidates get an insider's view of the corporate sector by working on real-time industry-relevant problems through live projects, internships, and learning through case studies sourced through professional sources. Students are also exposed to a series of expert lectures by industry leaders, to bridge the industry academia gap.

A highlight of the business education imparted at SIBM, Nagpur is the MBA( Food and Agri-Business Management) which has been curated as an answer to the growing demand for first-rate management professionals in the food and agriculture sector, especially in the context of India's agriculture-dominant economy and the change in consumption patterns worldwide.

The successful candidates will be ready to take up the multi-layered challenges of the agriculture and food industry and take the booming sector to new heights of success. The statistics around the processed food industry which is estimated to garner USD 535 billion by 2025-2026, or the 2020 revenue of the frozen food industry, worth Rs 9879 crores exemplify the potential of the comestible sector and the lucrative career prospects in it.

Candidates seeking to make their mark in the industry with major leadership positions can apply to the industry-relevant, leading MBA programmes of SIBM, Nagpur.

The Snap examination will be conducted in 3different slots on December 10, 2022 (Saturday), December 18, 2022 (Sunday), and December 23, 2022 (Friday), from 02.00 PM to 03.00 PM on all 3 days; candidates can appear for up to 3 attempts with their best performance among the three counting towards the final selection decision regarding their candidature.

SIBM with its expert faculty, wide industry network, numerous notable alumni, world-class infrastructure, and constantly updated pedagogy developed with keen insights from industry experts as well as astute academics, strives to further its legacy of excellence in the coming years through proactive measures, in academic delivery as well as ensuring application based education.

