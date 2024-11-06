SIBM Nagpur Pioneers Industry-Academia Collaborations for Real-World Learning Through Professional Development Programmes

SMPL

New Delhi [India], November 6: Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), Nagpur is setting new benchmarks in management education with its robust Professional Development Programmes (PDP), designed to merge academic excellence with practical, industry-relevant experience. These programmes, driven by technology-enhanced pedagogy and strong industry-academia collaborations, aim to equip students with the skills necessary to succeed in today's complex business landscape. Aspiring candidates can apply for SIBM Nagpur's management programs through SNAP 2024, with registrations open until November 22, 2024. The last date to complete the payment and registration for SIBM Nagpur is 15th January 2025.

Dr Shailesh Rastogi, Director of SIBM Nagpur, remarked, "At SIBM Nagpur, we focus on creating industry-ready professionals by integrating academic learning with real-world experiences. Our PDPs and our tech-centric pedagogical approach ensure that students are prepared to meet the evolving demands of the corporate world."

Professional Development Programmes (PDP)

SIBM Nagpur's PDPs bridge the gap between academic learning and industry practices through workshops, guest lectures, live projects, and consistent engagement with industry leaders. These initiatives emphasize critical skills like problem-solving, strategic decision-making, and innovation, ensuring students are well-equipped for modern business challenges.

Technology-Driven Learning

The institute integrates technology into its curriculum, allowing students to learn essential data-driven tools like Stata, R programming, and Python. In addition, certifications from platforms such as LinkedIn Learning complement the classroom experience, while Harvard Business School case studies encourage real-world problem-solving and analytical thinking.

Strong Industry Collaborations

The MBA Batch of 2022-24 at SIBM Nagpur witnessed an impressive highest package of Rs20 LPA, with the average salary standing at Rs11.25 LPA and a median of Rs10 LPA. Top recruiters included prestigious organizations like Grant Thornton, HCL Tech, Deloitte, VE Commercial Vehicles, ICICI Lombard, SBI General Insurance, Genpact, Federal Bank, KPIT, Mercedes Benz, Digit, and Piramal Realty, among others.

For the Food and Agri-Business Management (FABM) Batch 2022-24, the highest package offered was Rs18 LPA, while the average stood at Rs8.6 LPA, with a median salary of Rs7.2 LPA. Notable recruiters included industry giants such as Sumitomo Chemicals, ITC, Piramal Realty, Haldirams, Britannia, Syngenta, Pepsico, Kotak Life Insurance, and Blue Stone, among others.

Comprehensive MBA Programmes

SIBM Nagpur offers a range of MBA programmes, including its flagship MBA, MBA-Food and Agribusiness Management (FABM), and MBA-Executive, catering to various industry needs. Specializations include Marketing, Finance, Human Resources, Operations, and Food & Agriculture Management.

Global Exposure and Internationalization

SIBM Nagpur provides students with international exposure through exchange programs, global seminars, and international collaborations, fostering a global mindset essential for today's business leaders.

Faculty Initiatives on Teaching and Learning

At SIBM Nagpur, the faculty fosters academic excellence and innovation. Faculty members stay updated with the latest teaching methodologies by participating in professional development programs offered by Symbiosis' Student and Teaching Learning Resource Center (STLRC) in Pune. These continuous learning initiatives ensure that students benefit from cutting-edge education, preparing them for success in a dynamic business environment.

Experiential Learning Pedagogy

SIBM Nagpur emphasizes experiential learning, integrating real-world simulations, live projects, and case studies into the curriculum. This hands-on approach allows students to apply theoretical concepts in practical scenarios. Additionally, research-oriented projects encourage students to undertake publication-worthy studies, enhancing their academic rigor and critical thinking skills.

In conclusion, SIBM Nagpur consistently spearheads and focuses on versatile, industry-ready professionals by emphasizing experiential learning, integrating cutting-edge technology, and providing global exposure. The institute is committed to setting new benchmarks in business education, equipping students with the skills needed to excel in a rapidly evolving corporate landscape.

For more details, please visit SIBM Nagpur's official website to explore the programs, opportunities, and initiatives that make it a leader in business education.

