SIBM Pune and Swansea University Host Seminars on 'The Digital Future for Business & Society: Exploring The Metaverse'

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 19: Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), Pune, has collaborated with Swansea University, UK, to curate a stimulating seminar series named 'The Digital Future for Business & Society: Emerging Perspectives on The Metaverse'. The central objective of this seminar series is to explore the transformative potential of the metaverse and its profound implications for various aspects of business and society. In the 12th seminar of this ongoing series, Dr. Ariana Polyviou from the University of Nicosia, Cyprus, and Professor Ilias O. Pappas from the University of Agder, Norway, delivered an engaging presentation that enriched the conversation with their extensive expertise. The presentation focused on the thought-provoking theme, "Chasing Metaverses: Reflecting on Existing Literature to Understand the Business Value of Metaverses", shedding light on the numerous challenges and opportunities within this rapidly evolving digital realm.

Speaker Profiles:

Dr Ariana Polyviou is an Assistant Professor of Information Systems Management at the School of Business of the University of Nicosia, Cyprus. She is also a research fellow at the Center of Entrepreneurship at the University of Cyprus and an Adjunct Professor at IE Business School, Madrid. Her work focuses on digital business strategy, digital transformation, technology policy, future of work, digital entrepreneurship, and technology adoption. Her work has been published in numerous peer-reviewed journals and conference proceedings in the field of Information Systems and Systems Sciences. She has received several awards and scholarships for her research, including a Marie Sklodowska-Curie fellowship. She has attracted funding and participated in 20+ research projects funded by the European Union (FP7, H2020, Horizon Europe). She is serving as an evaluator for research proposals submitted under the H2020 and Horizon Europe frameworks of the European Union. She has served as conference chair, member of the program committee, track chair and guest editor in several international academic conferences and journals in the areas of information systems and entrepreneurship. Dr. Polyviou also leads Cyprus' national participation in Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) and is a member of the national committee of Cyprus' Digital Championship.

Prof. Ilias Pappas is a Professor of Information Systems at the Department of Information Systems, University of Agder (UiA), Norway. His research and teaching activities include data science and digital transformation, human-centered AI, user experience in different contexts, as well as digital marketing, e-services, and information technology adoption. He has led several EU-funded projects (Horizon2020, Horizon Europe) and National Funded Projects (Research Council of Norway) among others. Focus of these projects has been on human-centered AI, data analytics, and innovation through collaboration platforms. He has published over 100 articles in peer reviewed journals and conferences including the European Journal of Information Systems, Journal of Business Research, European Journal of Marketing, Information & Management, Psychology & Marketing, International Journal of Information Management, Journal of Systems and Software. Prof. Pappas has been a Guest Editor for various journals (e.g., ISF, IJIM, IT&P, I&M, ISeB, TFSC) and serves as an Associate Editor for several IS journals. He has been a track chair on AI as well as on Big Data Analytics at the European Conference on Information Systems (ECIS) and the Americas Conference on Information Systems (AMCIS), among others. He is also a recipient of ERCIM and Marie Sklodowska-Curie fellowships.

In this seminar, Dr Ariana Polyviou and Prof. Ilias O. Pappas delved deep into the concept of metaverses, which can be described as immersive virtual realms where the various elements of the physical world, such as people, places, and objects, are replicated in digital form. They underscored that the widespread adoption of metaverses is poised to significantly transform our virtual interactions, enriching our online experiences, and carrying substantial implications for businesses. Furthermore, they undertook a critical examination of our current understanding of metaverses and their potential to bring about transformative change in the business landscape in the near future. They also provided a comprehensive synthesis of prior research on metaverses, spanning different levels of analysis and varied purposes, culminating in the formulation of several hypotheses regarding the changes engendered by the integration of metaverses. Lastly, they identified a number of unresolved questions that hold the potential to guide future research endeavors in the domains of metaverses and their impact on the value proposition for businesses.

Prof. Ramakrishnan Raman and Prof. Yogesh Kumar Diwedi expressed their enthusiasm for the seminar series, emphasizing its dedication to exploring the intricate dimensions of the metaverse and the extensive impact it has on various sectors and society as a whole. This series serves as an inclusive platform, bringing together experts, scholars, and industry leaders to collectively navigate the ever-evolving metaverse landscape.

As we anticipate the series' final seminar, scheduled for November 8, 2023, we are pleased to announce that Professor Neeraj Pandey, from the Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai (formerly known as NITIE, Mumbai), will lead a discussion entitled, "Monetizing the Metaverse: Opportunities and the Path Ahead". This upcoming seminar is poised to offer valuable insights into the marketing possibilities within the metaverse. For those who are intrigued, registration is open through the following link: https://tinyurl.com/seminarseries-13.

Don't miss the opportunity to delve into this captivating subject with our distinguished speaker!

This seminar is jointly organized by Professor Yogesh K Dwivedi, who is a Professor of Digital Marketing and Innovation, at the School of Management, Swansea University, Wales, UK; Dr Laurie Hughes, who is a Senior Lecturer within the Strategic Operations Group, School of Management, Swansea University. Wales, UK; and, Prof. Dr Ramakrishnan Raman who is Director of SIBM-Pune, Dean of Faculty of Management, Symbiosis International (Deemed University) and Director - Strategy and Development, Symbiosis. This seminar series is jointly supported by Digital Marketing and Analytics SIG Academy of Marketing, Grenoble IAE-Graduate School of Management - a Grenoble INP school of the University of Grenoble Alpes, The e-Business and e-Government SIG British Academy of Management and The UK Academy for Information Systems (UKAIS). The seminar is moderated by Dr Vinod Kumar, Associate Professor, SIBM Pune, and Dr Anabel Gutierrez Senior Lecturer in Digital Marketing at Royal Holloway, University of London.

