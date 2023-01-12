SIBM Pune and Swansea University to launch an online seminar series on metaverse

SIBM Pune and Swansea University to jointly organise seminar series on various topics on the metaverse

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 12: Emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), and the metaverse undoubtedly offer the transformative potential for the augmentation and potential replacement of human-performed tasks and activities within a wide range of industrial, intellectual, and social applications. The pace of change for this new AI technological age is staggering, with new breakthroughs in algorithmic machine learning and autonomous decision-making, coupled with developments related to blockchain, IoT and the metaverse, engendering new opportunities for continued innovation. The impact and widespread adoption of these technologies are likely to be transformational within sectors ranging from agriculture, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, supply chain, logistics and utilities. The metaverse has the potential to extend the capabilities and constraints of the physical world using augmented and virtual reality technologies, allowing users to seamlessly interact within real and simulated environments (Dwivedi et al., 2022- Metaverse beyond the hype: Multidisciplinary perspectives on emerging challenges, opportunities, and agenda for research, practice and policy. International Journal of Information Management, 66, 102542).

Although the technology and infrastructure do not yet exist to allow the development of new immersive virtual worlds at scale – one that our avatars could transcend across platforms, researchers are increasingly examining the transformative impact of the metaverse. Impacted sectors include marketing, education, and healthcare, as well as societal effects relating to social interaction factors from widespread adoption, and issues relating to trust, privacy, bias, disinformation, application of law as well as psychological aspects linked to addiction and impact on vulnerable people (Dwivedi et al., 2022-Metaverse marketing: How the metaverse will shape the future of consumer research and practice. Psychology & Marketing, 1–27).

Under this context, a seminar series titled “The Digital Future for Business & Society: Emerging Perspectives on the Metaverse” is being jointly hosted Jointly by Professor Dr Yogesh K. Dwivedi and Dr Laurie Hughes, associated with the Digital Futures for Sustainable Business & Society Research Group, School of Management, Swansea University, United Kingdom and Professor Dr Ramakrishnan Raman Director Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM) Pune and Dean Faculty of Management Symbiosis International(Deemed University), India.

The series will be moderated by Dr Vinod Kumar, Associate Professor of Marketing, Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune and Dr Anabel Gutierrez, who is co-chair of digital marketing and analytics SIG at the Academy of Marketing and is also a Senior Lecturer of Digital Marketing at the Royal Holloway University of London.

This seminar series is scheduled for a period of twelve months, starting in January 2023 and ending in December 2023. One or two sessions a month by stalwart professors from universities across the globe have been planned in online mode, and the registration has been made free for all so that all interested students, faculty members and corporate across the globe benefit from these online sessions. The seminar topics are related to the metaverse and include Surfing the Internet and Diving in the Metaverse: A Status Quo Analysis, Engaging users in the metaverse. Applications in different industries, Metaverse – let’s make sure that we do not forget about the human aspects, Metaverse and Tourism Marketing, Unlocking the metaverse in manufacturing and operations management, Pollution-reducing and pollution-generating effects of the metaverse, Metaverse Retail: Reflections on the Opportunities and Challenges Ahead, The Individual and its Property in the Virtuality – Legal Aspects of Virtual and Augmented Reality?, Opportunities and Challenges of Metaverse in Marketing, Advertising and Media Planning on the Metaverse: A Theoretical Primer for Advertising – Research and Practice, Metaverse and Advertising: A Symbiotic Relationship, The Business Value of Metaverses, Monetizing Metaverse: Opportunities and Way Forward.

Hence this seminar series will present various perspectives from a number of leading expert speakers to highlight the opportunities and challenges posed by the rapid emergence of the metaverse. The seminar series will offer a timely and thought-provoking insight into the metaverse, and its impact on the future of business, management and societal factors impacted by the growth, direction and widespread adoption of this new immersive technology.

To know more, visit – https://bit.ly/3w33ebj

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor