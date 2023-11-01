Siddha Group launches ‘ALTAIRE COLLECTION’ – New Tower at Iconic Project ‘Siddha Sky’ at Sion NX

ALTAIRE COLLECTION – Siddha Sky at Sion NX

Part of 5 towers of 40 storeys connected by Rooftop Skywalk

The project features a Rooftop Skywalk 400 feet above ground

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 01: Siddha Group, a leading national real estate developer, successfully launched ‘ALTAIRE COLLECTION’ a premium tower at their iconic project ‘Siddha Sky’ which consists of five towers of 40 storeys connected by a Rooftop Skywalk. This tower comes in configurations of 2, 3 & 4 BHK along with a Jodi Option. Home buyers of this tower can expect possession of their homes within the next 4 years. Renowned architects and designers are on board which includes GSA as the landscape consultant, JW being the structural consultant along with Architects – Agrawal & Agrawal, DOT Architects & Amar Tendulkar Architects (ATA).

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Samyak Jain – Director, Siddha Group said, “Altaire Collection’s launch was a huge success, with more than 500 Channel Partners attending the Launch Event this October. The initial sales numbers are very encouraging. Altaire is a Premium Tower with Exclusive Amenities for its residents both on Ground Floor as well as the 38 & 39th Floor Levels, like – Sky Banquet, Temperature Controlled Infinity Pool, Library, Study & Work Pods, Gym & more…”

“We are absolutely delighted at the response received so far for ‘Siddha Sky’, which has been the highest selling project of Central Mumbai, Quarter-after-Quarter. This project provides our customers with the ultimate in luxury; bringing them closer to experiencing world class living, right here in the heart of Mumbai. Our Construction timelines are well ahead of committed schedules,” Mr. Jain added.

‘Siddha Sky’ is centrally located at Sion NX and comprises of 5 towers of 40 storeys each; with all the towers connected by the Rooftop Skywalk. The project offers 4+ Acres of open spaces, approx. 22,000 sqft Club, and a range of amenities to help residents rejuvenate in a pollution free environment. With amenities like Sky Lounge, hammock seating, amphitheatre, Yoga and telescopic star gazing point, Sky gazing deck, party lawn with viewing deck and many more on the Rooftop Skywalk; a memorable experience of a lifetime for all residents to treasure.

Sion NX – a fast-emerging new residential hot spot for home seekers in Mumbai. It is in close proximity to the Eastern Expressway, Freeway, and the upcoming 32 km Metro 4 corridor that will connect it to Thane. In addition, there are some large infrastructure development projects that are ongoing like the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link – Sewri to Nhava-Sheva, expected to be opened from December 2023, will significantly reduce travel time from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai.

