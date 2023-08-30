Siddharth Randeria's Bachubhai Creates History by Becoming the First Gujarati Film to Venture into Metaverse

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30: The entertainment industry is taking a giant leap into the future and Jio Studios and SP Cinecorp's Bachubhai, the recently released Gujarati film starring Siddharth Randeria and Apara Mehta has joined the revolution by making its grand debut in the Metaverse. The film's trailer launch & a meet & greet by leading man Siddharth Randeria took place on PartyNite Metaverse, marking a historic moment as it became the first Gujarati film to enter this virtual realm. The event witnessed an overwhelming response with a multitude of enthusiastic attendees, further emphasizing the growing significance of the metaverse in the entertainment world.

The activity started with a trailer launch and an announcement on Siddharth Randeria’s presence on the platform to meet his fans. On the day of the meet & greets fans started logging in and cheering for their favorite actor to make an appearance. When Siddharth Bhai entered the amphitheatre area, fans could not believe that they could see the actor from such vicinity and get to interact with him. Selfies were promptly clicked and a very interesting round of question and answer followed which was moderated by the film’s producer, Sharad Patel.

Lead actor of Bachubhai, Siddharth Randeria said, “I think we have taken a giant leap in technology, I could never imagine meeting and shaking hands with a fan from Canada or UK sitting here in Ahmedabad. This was really a next level experience. I think Metaverse is the future and I would like to express my gratitude to PartyNite for taking Bachubhai to a new universe- the metaverse.”

Speaking about this historic occasion, Producer Sharad Patel, SP CineCorp expressed his excitement, saying, "It has been a pleasure to see Bachubhai on PartyNite Metaverse. The metaverse offers a unique and interactive platform for audiences to experience storytelling like never before. We believe this innovative approach will help connect with audiences worldwide and make Bachubhai a memorable cinematic experience.”

Rajat Ojha, Founder, PartyNite Metaverse, shared, "Witnessing the historic moment when Bachubhai became the first Gujarati film to grace our platform fills me with immense pride and joy. It just goes to prove the power of the metaverse in reshaping the entertainment landscape and bringing cultural diversity to the forefront fitting well in our new IP, Azadi Ka Meta MahotsavTM which promises to bring the very best of BHARAT on PartyNite. Bachubhai's entry into the metaverse marks a milestone, opening doors for regional cinema and entertainment to explore new horizons and connect with audiences worldwide in innovative ways. Gujarati diaspora audiences are spread across the globe and are starved for good regional content. We want to become a mouthpiece of the Gujarati film industry in supporting and shouldering content. We are delighted to be a part of this extraordinary journey, and we believe that this collaboration will inspire countless more creative endeavors within PartyNite Metaverse."

Bachubhai is a heartwarming story directed by the talented duo Rahul Bhole and Vinit Kanojia. The film revolves around the extraordinary journey of an old man who dares to chase his dreams by enrolling in college to reclaim his job. Siddharth Randeria, Apara Mehta, and Amit Singh Thakur lead an exceptional cast captivating their audiences with their stellar performances. Produced by Jio Studios (Jyoti Deshpande) and SP Cinecorp (Sharad Patel & Shreyanshi Patel). The theatrical release is done by Panorama Studios, nationwide.

PartyNite Metaverse, curated by Gamitronics, is dubbed as ‘India Ka Aapna Metaverse’, true to its name, the platform has been at the forefront of hosting virtual events and providing a space for people to come together and have fun like never before.

