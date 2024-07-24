Siddhivinayak Homes Wins Prestigious Lokmat Real Estate Conclave 2024 Award for Best Township in Navi Mumbai

SMPL

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24: Siddhivinayak Homes has been awarded the "Best Township in Navi Mumbai" at the Lokmat Real Estate Conclave 2024. Held at the Taj President, Cuffe Parade, Mumbai on 1st March, this award ceremony acknowledged the best contributions in the real estate sector. The award was presented by Rahul Narwekar, Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. This accolade celebrates the brand's pursuit of superior standards and creative new-age designs, as evidenced by their exceptional 21-acre township project in Navi Mumbai.

Lokmat Real Estate Conclave thus gave a shared platform to the key real estate stalwarts to celebrate successes, discuss and address challenges affecting the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), envisioning its future. The victory of Siddhivinayak Homes in the highly competitive scenario underscores their pioneering role in shaping Navi Mumbai's residential landscape.

"We are extremely thrilled about winning this prize," said Vaibhav Agrawal, Director at Siddhivinayak Homes. "This recognition stands as an acknowledgement of our dedication towards establishing sustainable and high standards of living environments. We view this honor as an incentive for us to go ahead with our pursuit for perfection and creativity."

2002 was the beginning of Siddhivinayak Homes. Now, the company is practically a brand name for trust and transparency in the real estate sector of Navi Mumbai. Known for their efficiency, punctuality and excellence, the company has always gone beyond their clients' expectations through meticulous planning and dedication. With a portfolio that includes over 15 years of experience, 2000+ happy families, 6+ ongoing and 10+ completed projects; Siddhivinayak Homes has delivered an impressive 1.5 million square feet of area till date.

The visionary directors Vaibhav Agrawal and Saurabh Agrawal have steered Siddhivinayak Homes towards new realms in property development, through a focus not only on construction, but creating memorable contemporary living experiences. Their philosophy goes beyond building physical structures, to growing trustful communities.

Looking ahead, Siddhivinayak Homes aims to deliver over 500,000 square feet of residential space, consequently broadening their reach in the residential and commercial arenas. With the winning of this award, Siddhivinayak Homes bags significant recognition as industry leaders who have shown good leadership skills within the real estate industry; and a testament of their dedication to high standards and community growth.

