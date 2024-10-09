SIDTM Achieves 100 per cent Placement Success: Apply Now for MBA in Digital and Telecom Management via SNAP

SMPL

New Delhi [India], October 9: Symbiosis Institute of Digital and Telecom Management (SIDTM), a premier institute under Symbiosis International (Deemed University), is now accepting applications for its prestigious MBA programme in Digital and Telecom Management for the academic year 2025-27. Admissions will be conducted through the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2024. Interested candidates can register for SNAP on the official website, with the last date to apply being November 22, 2024, and the last date for online registration for the institute is January 8, 2025.

With an impressive 100% placement record, SIDTM's MBA programme offers a comprehensive blend of technology and management education designed to produce industry-ready professionals for the digital age.

Critical Dates for SNAP 2024:

* December 8, 2024 (Sunday)

* December 15, 2024 (Sunday)

* December 21, 2024 (Saturday)

Applicants are encouraged to register early to secure their preferred test date.

Celebrating Placement Success

Commenting on this remarkable achievement, Dr. CA. Abhijit Chirputkar, Director of SIDTM stated, "We are proud to announce a 100% placement record for all our eligible students in the recent batch. We have a consistently good placement record. This milestone reflects the quality of our programme and the exceptional capabilities of our graduates. As we open admissions for the 2025-27 batch, we invite aspiring leaders to join us and shape the future of digital and telecom management."

For the batch of 2022-24, SIDTM achieved 100% placements, with the highest package reaching Rs. 29.04 lakhs and an average package of Rs. 13.08 lakhs. Top recruiters included leading firms such as Accenture Strategy, Accenture Technology, EY, PwC India, Airtel, Tata Capital, Bain, Infosys, Cognizant, etc.

A Cutting-Edge MBA programme

SIDTM's MBA in Digital and Telecom Management is a two-year, full-time programme that merges management with technology. It prepares graduates to deliver commercially viable solutions to real-world business challenges. The curriculum is regularly updated to stay aligned with evolving industry trends, ensuring students are equipped with the latest knowledge and skills.

The programme offers three specializations:

* Systems and Finance

* Marketing and Finance

* Analytics and Finance

These specializations allow students to tailor their education to their professional goals while gaining a solid foundation in both management and technology.

Eligibility and Admissions

To be eligible for admission, candidates must have graduated from any recognized university or institution of national importance with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe candidates).

Candidates with a degree from a foreign university must obtain an equivalence certificate from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) before applying. The AIU's Evaluation Division issues these certificates, and it is the candidate's responsibility to ensure that foreign qualifications are verified by AIU prior to admission to any SIU programme.

Why Choose SIDTM?

As part of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), SIDTM is a trailblazer in digital and telecom management education. The institute's robust industry connections and practical approach to learning ensure that students graduate as highly employable professionals, ready to lead in the digital and telecom sectors.

SIDTM's commitment to fostering the next generation of industry leaders and its proven track record make it a top choice for aspiring professionals. As the digital economy grows, SIDTM graduates are well-positioned to drive innovation and lead transformative changes in the global technology landscape.

Apply now to join this distinguished MBA programme and secure your future in the thriving digital and telecom industries.

For more information, please visit: https://sidtm.edu.in

