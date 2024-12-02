Significant growth in coal production and dispatch from captive and commercial mines

New Delhi [India], December 2 : Coal production and dispatch from captive and commercial mines has shown remarkable growth as compared to the previous year says a press release by the ministry of coal, the government of India.

As of November 30, 2024 total coal production from captive and commercial mines between April 1st 2024 to November 30th 2024, stands at 112.65 MT, marking an impressive growth of 34.7 per cent from 83.60 MT in the same period last year.

In November 2024 alone, the total coal production from these mines was 16.743 MT, with a daily average production of 0.558 MT, which is an increase of 40.9 per cent compared to the daily average of 0.396 MT in November 2023.

The dispatch from captive and commercial mines has also seen remarkable growth. As of November 30, 2024, the total dispatch from captive and commercial mines between April 1 and November 30, 2024 reached 119.62 MT, an increase of 33.9 per cent from 89.32 MT in the same period last year.

In November 2024 alone, the total coal dispatch from these mines was 16.109 MT, with a daily average dispatch of 0.537 MT, which is an increase of 27.6 per cent compared to the daily average of 0.421 MT in November 2023.

By prioritizing domestic energy capabilities and reducing import dependencies, the government is strategically advancing India's economic self-reliance, infrastructure development, and global competitiveness through transparent and innovative governance.

The overall coal production in November reached 90.62 million tonnes (MT) (Provisional), compared to 84.52 MT in the same month last year, marking a 7.20 per cent growth.

Coal production from captive and other entities has shown significant progress, reaching 17.13 MT (provisional) in November 2024, up from 12.44 MT in November 2023, marking an impressive growth of 37.69 per cent (provisional).

Cumulatively, coal production for FY 2024-25 up to November 2024 reached 628.03 MT (Provisional), compared to 591.32 MT during the same period in FY 2023-24, reflecting a growth of 6.21 per cent. (Provisional)

Coal dispatches in November 2024 showed steady improvement, reaching 85.22 MT (Provisional), up from 82.07 MT in November 2023, reflecting a growth of 3.85 per cent. Dispatches from captive and other entities experienced a sharp increase, rising to 16.58 MT in November 2024 from 13.19 MT in November 2023, marking an impressive growth of 25.73 per cent.

Cumulatively, coal dispatches for FY 2024-25 up to November 2024 rose to 657.75 MT (Provisional), compared to 623.78 MT during the same period in the previous fiscal year, recording a growth of 5.45 per cent(Provisional).

The Government is committed to meeting the energy requirements by increasing production, improving dispatch efficiency, and ensuring seamless coal availability across the country. This remarkable surge in coal production and dispatch reflects government's vision for Viksit Bharat 2047.

