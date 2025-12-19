SILA Founder Sahil Vora Honoured in ET 40 Under Forty

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19: SILA, one of India's leading Business Services and Real Estate Platforms, proudly announces that its Founder, Sahil Vora, has been recognised in the Economic Times 40 Under Forty, celebrating India's most impactful business leaders shaping the country's economic future.

This recognition underscores Sahil's disciplined leadership, tech-driven approach, and consistent ability to build structure in one of India's most fragmented industries.

Sahil Vora credits sports, especially competitive squash, for shaping his entrepreneurial attitude. "Squash taught me to respect process and discipline. Every day you push yourself, even when no one is watching. SILA was built on the same principleconsistency and preparation always win in the long run." He says.

This mindset helped him build one of India's most reliable and scalable operations platforms. SILA: A Platform Built on Consistency, Trust & Structured Execution. Founded by Sahil and Rushabh Vora, SILA today operates as a fully integrated Business Services and Real Estate Platform with a presence across 125+ cities in India.

SILA has established a strong pan-India operational presence, managing over 300 million sq. ft. of real estate assets and deploying a workforce of more than 30,000 professionals nationwide. Its client base spans multiple sectors, including BFSI, IT parks, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and premium residential developments. The company's diversified portfolio encompasses Integrated Facility Management, Real Estate Advisory, Food and Catering Services, Material Handling Equipment, and Real Estate Development, reflecting its end-to-end capabilities across the real estate and infrastructure lifecycle.

Reflecting on SILA's journey, Sahil Vora says "We never chased size; we chased reliability. If you do the fundamentals right, scale follows automatically. Our teams are the real reason we've built a respected national brand."

Rushabh Vora adds, "SILA's growth has always been culture-led. Our operational discipline, people-first thinking, and strong governance have helped us earn long-term client trust."

The Economic Times 40 Under Forty recognition highlights the role of leadership and institutional capability in shaping India's evolving real-estate services sector. The honour acknowledges how Sahil, through SILA, has focused on building technology-led processes, data-backed management systems, and structured operating frameworks. Industry observers note that the company's emphasis on compliance, client governance, and operational efficiency has contributed to setting higher benchmarks in a traditionally fragmented sector, while creating a scalable platform aligned with the country's long-term real-estate growth trajectory.

Looking ahead, SILA is positioning itself for the next phase of India's infrastructure and urban expansion. The company plans to deepen its presence across Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets, while pursuing capital-efficient, asset-light development partnerships. Its roadmap also includes increased investments in AI-enabled facility automation and a sharper focus on ESG-led practices, reflecting a broader shift towards sustainable and technology-driven building operations. These initiatives are expected to support SILA's objective of evolving into a trusted, integrated real-estate services ecosystem over the coming decade.

About SILA

SILA is a leading Business Services and Real Estate Platforms offering end-to-end solutions across Facility Management, Real Estate Advisory, Food and Catering Services, Material Handling Equipment and Real Estate Development. With a strong workforce and nationwide operations, SILA continues to set benchmarks in service quality, governance, and operational excellence.

