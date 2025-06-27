Silky Overseas Limited IPO To Open On 30th June, Sets Price Band At ₹153 to ₹161 Per Share

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27: Established in May 2016, Silky Overseas Limited manufactures bedding essentials, specialising in blankets, bed sheets, and comforters. The company’s manufacturing process encompasses knitting, dyeing, processing, printing, and packaging all under one roof. The company is poised for its initial public offering (IPO), with plans to raise ₹ 30.68 crores through the issuance of 19.06 lakh new shares.

For its SME IPO, Silky Overseas Limited has established a price band of ₹ 153 to ₹ 161 per share. The company’s shares will open for subscription on June 30, 2025 and closes on July02, 2025. These will be listed on the NSE Emerge, with a projected listing date of Monday, July 07, 2025.

Gretex Corporate Services Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Silky Overseas IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Silky Overseas IPO is Gretex Share Broking Private Limited.

The issue proceeds will be utilized in Setting up of Additional Storage Facility, Pre-payment of Certain Debt Facilities, to meet working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Thursday, July 3, 2025, the shares for the Silky Overseas IPO are anticipated to be allotted, and on Friday, July 4, 2025, the shares will be credited to the demat account of the allottees. The IPO comprises 50% of the net issue for QIB, 35% for retail investors and 15% of the net issue for the NII segment.

Retail investors need to contribute a minimum of ₹ 1,28,800 considering the minimum lot size for an application is 800 shares. For HNIs, the minimum bidding size is two lots, or 1600 shares, for a total investment of ₹ 2,57,600 at the upper price band.

Silky Overseas Solutions Limited’s Total Revenue ₹70.26 Crores, EBITDA ₹11.01 Crores and PAT ₹5.53 Crores for the financial year ending with March 31, 2024. And the total revenue was recorded at ₹105.35 Crores, EBITDA ₹15.08 Crores and PAT was ₹9.17 Crores as on 31st January 2025.

The company sell its products under the brand name Rian Decor. Silky Overseas Limited operates manufacturing facilities in Gohana, Haryana, and produces textile products such as mink blankets, bed sheets, and comforters. Silky Overseas Limited offers a wide range of textile products, catering to domestic and international markets.

