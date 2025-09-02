SIMATS Engineering's CSE Program Earns Prestigious ABET Accreditation

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 2: Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS), Chennai, proudly announces that its Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) program at SIMATS Engineering has been awarded the highest level of international recognition from ABET (Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology, USA), the world's leading accreditor for college and university programs.

The program has been granted full accreditation for six years - the maximum possible term - by both the Computing Accreditation Commission (CAC) and the Engineering Accreditation Commission (EAC). The accreditation is valid from October 2023 through September 2031.

This dual accreditation reaffirms SIMATS Engineering's position as a global leader in engineering education. It highlights the institution's unwavering commitment to:

* Delivering world-class academic standards aligned with international benchmarks.

* Employing innovative teaching methodologies that prepare students for evolving industry demands.

* Providing a globally relevant curriculum focused on research, innovation, and problem-solving.

Speaking on this achievement, Dr. N.M. Veeraiyan, Founder and Chancellor of SIMATS, said, "This recognition by ABET stands as a testament to our vision of transforming education with global standards. It validates the dedication of our faculty, the hard work of our students, and our continuous pursuit of excellence in research, innovation, and industry collaboration."

Why these matters for students?

ABET accreditation ensures that graduates of the CSE program are globally recognized, equipped with industry-relevant skills, and prepared for advanced studies or careers worldwide. It also enhances opportunities for international research collaborations, student exchange programs, and placements with leading global companies.

With this achievement, SIMATS Engineering joins an elite group of institutions worldwide that have earned ABET accreditation, reinforcing its reputation as a premier destination for engineering education.

For more details, please visit www.saveetha.com.

SIMATS Engineering, part of Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai, is dedicated to delivering transformative education in engineering and technology. With a strong emphasis on innovation, research, and industry partnerships, SIMATS Engineering nurtures future-ready engineers equipped to lead in a rapidly changing global landscape.

