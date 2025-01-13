Simona J. Makes a Powerful Bollywood Debut in Badass Ravikumar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12: Simona Jesenska, popularly known as Simona J, is set to dazzle Bollywood audiences with her debut in the highly anticipated action-thriller Badass Ravikumar. Starring alongside the iconic Himesh Reshammiya, Simona's performance promises to leave a lasting impression in this adrenaline-packed cinematic experience. Now based in Mumbai, Simona's journey into Bollywood showcases her relentless passion and talent. With a stellar career as a versatile model and actress, she has worked with global brands such as Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Under Armour, Amrapali, and renowned artists like Signe Vilstrup.

Directed by Keith Gomes, Badass Ravikumar is a thrilling ride filled with high-octane action, gripping drama, and standout performances. Simona's pivotal role highlights not only her acting prowess but also her ability to bring depth and authenticity to her character.

Speaking about her debut, Simona shared:

“Joining Badass Ravikumar has been an exhilarating experience. Working alongside Himesh sir and being part of such a dynamic project is a dream come true. I'm thrilled for audiences to witness the energy and effort we've poured into this film.”

Simona's earlier work includes her memorable appearance in the music video for Tiger Shroff's chart-topping song Unbelievable, where her effortless charm stood out. With extensive experience collaborating with globally acclaimed directors and production houses, she is now ready to take the Bollywood stage by storm.

Badass Ravikumar is set to release on February 7, 2025, and the buzz around it is already at a fever pitch. With its engaging storyline, breathtaking action sequences, and Simona Jai's sparkling debut, the film promises to be a treat for audiences.

Follow Simona's exciting journey on Instagram at @im.simona and don't miss her electrifying performance in Badass Ravikumar this February.

