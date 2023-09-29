Simplify360 Is Now One of the Few (Or Only) Indian Companies Powering Business With X (formerly Twitter) Enterprise Data

Simplify360 Leverages X (formerly Twitter) Enterprise Data for Business Solutions

New Delhi (India), September 29: In a recent development, Simplify360 , the leading provider of Customer Experience Management Solutions and Social Media Analytics, proudly announces its latest milestone as one of the very few SaaS companies in India to successfully procure the exclusive X Enterprise API (formerly Twitter). The strategic decision to acquire Enterprise X API (formerly Twitter) will enable Simplify360 to continually empower businesses to access much-needed insights, real-time data & analytics and respond to customers with extended coverage.

X’s Enterprise API (formerly Twitter) is renowned for its advanced features and enhanced capabilities, empowering businesses with valuable insights, real-time data, and extensive analytics to optimize their social media strategies and drive meaningful customer interactions. By gaining access to this powerful API, Simplify360 reinforces its commitment to delivering state-of-the-art social media management tools to clients across diverse industries.

Mr. Rohit Gupta, CEO of Simplify360, expressed his excitement: “With changes to Twitter API costs, we have seen that many products have chosen to drop Twitter Enterprise data or resort to unofficial data access methods. We are thrilled to be among the few CX companies in the region to procure the Twitter Enterprise API with a full data pipe. This milestone represents a significant commitment to continue providing our clients with access to enterprise data and reaffirm our long partnership with Twitter.”

Simplify360’s latest achievement comes as a testament to the company’s relentless pursuit of innovation and customer-centricity. With the integration of the X Enterprise API (formerly Twitter) into its platform, Simplify360 users will continue having uninterrupted access to an extensive range of cutting-edge functionalities.

●Real-Time Monitoring and Insights: Keep a pulse on the ever-changing social media landscape with real-time monitoring of conversations , trending topics, and mentions relevant to the brand.

●Enhanced Customer Engagement: Engage with customers proactively, address concerns swiftly, and identify potential opportunities to provide exceptional customer experiences.

●In-Depth Analytics: Access comprehensive analytics and detailed reports to measure campaign effectiveness, track key performance indicators, and make data-driven decisions.

●Competitor Analysis: Gain a competitive edge by benchmarking against industry peers, analyzing competitor strategies, and identifying gaps in the market.

●Ticketing & Customer Support: Continue to provide uninterrupted access to brands to reply to their end customers on X (formerly Twitter) with complete workflow and ticketing.

Simplify360’s success in acquiring X’s Enterprise API (formerly Twitter) is also a demonstration of its strategic partnerships and commitment to delivering the best solutions to its clients. The company’s collaboration with industry-leading entities has enabled it to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving world of Customer Experience Management, Social Media Analytics and Support and thereby enabling them to deliver amazing CX across all touchpoints.

About Simplify360

Simplify360 is a customer experience management platform that empowers businesses to harness the power of social media analytics and management. With cutting-edge tools and a relentless commitment to innovation, Simplify360 enables its clients to connect with their customers, drive meaningful interactions, and gain a competitive advantage in the digital landscape. Simplify360 was recently acquired by Nextiva , a US-based leading cloud communications provider platform.

