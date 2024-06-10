Simplifying Contactless Payments Through Credit Cards on Bajaj Markets

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 10: Explore a wide range of credit cards on Bajaj Markets, a digital finance marketplace. Utilise the convenience, speed, and security of contactless transactions offered by credit cards. Contactless payments eliminate the need for physical intervention between the card and the terminal. With a simple tap, consumers can complete their transactions swiftly, significantly reducing the time spent at checkouts.

Bajaj Markets enables users to browse a variety of cards with 30+ options, find the one that suits their needs, and apply for the credit card online. Here are some of the credit cards available on Bajaj Markets that facilitate easy payments:

1. IndusInd Bank Legend Credit Card

* Joining Fee - NIL

* Features and Benefits:

- Contactless payments for safe and secure transactions

- 4,000 Reward Points on spends

- Fuel surcharge waiver

2. SimplyCLICK SBI Card

* Joining Fee - Rs 499 + taxes

* Features and Benefits:

- Amazon.in gift card worth Rs 500 available on payment of annual fees

- Contactless payments for quick transactions

- 10x Rewards Points on all online spends with exclusive partners like BookMyShow, Apollo 24x7, Cleartrip, Myntra, Netmeds, Dominos, Swiggy, and Yatra.com

- 5x Reward Points for online spends

3. SBI Card ELITE

* Joining Fee - Rs 4,999 + taxes

* Features and Benefits:

- Welcome voucher worth Rs 5,000 for travel and lifestyle brands like Hush Puppies, Bata, Pantaloons, Yatra.com, Shoppers Stop, and Aditya Birla Fashion

- Contactless payments for fast, convenient, and secure purchases

One can simply visit the official website or app to begin the credit card journey today.

Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Investments, and Payments. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services, it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor