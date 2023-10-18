Simplifying Investments with Stock Baskets - Motilal Oswal Now Lets You Invest in Stocks That Can Benefit from the Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18: In a path-breaking move aimed at simplifying stock investments for beginners, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd unveiled its newest offering "Baskets" recently, which are expertly curated portfolios of stocks based on specific themes, aimed to redefine how newcomers approach the intricacies of stock market investments. Baskets represent a significant leap forward in the world of stock investments, offering a range of features that make them a revolutionary product in the sector. Investors, both new and experienced, are set to benefit from these innovative portfolios that combine ease of use with expert guidance and the opportunity of making the most of trending themes.

One of the core advantages of Baskets is its "Easy Tracking" feature which helps investors conveniently monitor both the overall performance of the portfolio and the individual stocks within the basket online. This real-time tracking empowers investors with the information they need to make informed decisions. Furthermore, the Baskets offer a "Quick Entry & Exit" option, simplifying and speeding up the transaction by allowing investors to buy or sell the entire basket with just one click. This feature removes the complexity of managing individual stocks and provides investors with flexibility and convenience. Each Basket is assigned a "Unique Identification" tag, labelled as an 'Invested Basket,' making it effortless for investors to keep track of their investments. This feature ensures transparency and organization in managing portfolios. Perhaps one of the most revolutionary aspects of the Baskets is the "Basket Re-balancing" feature. Expert teams regularly rebalance these portfolios to maintain optimal performance over time, taking the guesswork out of investment management for novice investors.

What makes this new feature even more unique is the variety of baskets that investors can access ranging from sector specific baskets such as IT, Pharma, Real Estate etc. to theme and event specific baskets such as Cricket Mania: World Cup and India Consumption basket which focus on stocks which are poised to benefit from the Cricket World Cup starting from 4th Oct and Indian consumption overall respectively.

Ajay Menon, CEO and Managing Director of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, commented on the launch of Stock Baskets, stating, "Stock Baskets represent a significant milestone in our commitment to empowering investors. We believe that by combining the expertise of our SEBI-registered financial experts with the convenience of ready-made portfolios, we are offering a truly revolutionary product that will redefine the investment landscape. Stock Baskets are a testament to our dedication to making stock market investments accessible to everyone in the simplest manner possible."

With Baskets, investors can now embark on their investment journey with confidence, guided by experts and empowered by a streamlined approach to managing their portfolios. This product is set to change the way individuals perceive and engage with stock market investments. Read more information about Baskets on Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

