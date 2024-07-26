Simplilearn Strengthens Its Leadership Team, Appoints Pratik Palor as Financial Controller

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 26: Simplilearn, the world's leading online bootcamp for digital skills, announces the appointment of Pratik Palor as its new Financial Controller. With a career spanning over 15 years in financial management and strategic leadership, this addition to the leadership team reinforces Simplilearn's commitment to financial excellence and future growth.

As Financial Controller, Pratik Palor will collaborate closely with the founders on strategy and work as the right arm to the Chief Financial Officer, Veerasundar. V.. He will anchor Simplilearn's financial planning and capital allocation initiatives. Pratik will work with existing teams to strengthen the company's financial frameworks and reorient some of the structures to make Simplilearn ready for future growth. His focus will be to bring more integration and efficiency in terms of accounting and reporting.

Pratik brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record in finance to his new position. Prior to joining Simplilearn, Pratik served as Associate Director: Internal Audit at Flipkart, where he spearheaded initiatives to enhance internal processes and financial controls. His diverse experience includes pivotal roles at Kerry Ingredients, Pernod Ricard and ITC Ltd, where he excelled in operational finance, cost control, and compliance.

During his tenure at ITC, Pernod Ricard, Kerry and Flipkart; Pratik led teams in different finance verticals overseeing business partnering, accounting, strengthening controls and regulatory compliance. His achievements include implementing cost-efficient strategies, ERP migrations, efficiencies through automation, optimizing inventory management, and ensuring adherence to global financial standards.

"We are delighted to welcome Pratik Palor as our new Financial Controller at Simplilearn. His profound understanding of the financial ecosystem, combined with his ability to navigate complex scenarios, will strengthen the company's financial performance and support its continued expansion. We look forward to working together to achieve our strategic goals and deliver exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders," said Veerasundar V., Chief Financial Officer, Simplilearn

Pratik Palor expressed his excitement about joining Simplilearn, stating, "I am thrilled to join Simplilearn and look forward to leveraging my expertise in financial management to contribute towards enhancing the company's financial strategies and driving sustainable growth in the digital skills training industry."

Pratik is a distinguished Chartered Accountant, having earned his certification from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India with top honors in taxation and finance. His expertise in financial reporting, budgeting, and strategic financial planning will be instrumental in driving Simplilearn's financial strategies forward.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor