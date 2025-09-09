Simpliwork Expands Maharashtra Footprint with 250,000 Sq. Ft. in Leases

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9: Fuelled by a dynamic shift in workplace preferences, Simpliwork Offices, one of India's leading outsourced office providers, is on a strong upward growth trajectory, and is strategically targeting key micro-markets within India's metro cities. With a clear focus on delivering high-quality managed offices in Grade A developments, the company is well-positioned to serve the evolving needs of large enterprises, particularly the increasing number of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) setting up operations in the country.

In addition, it has expanded its design and delivery portfolio to include ready-to-move-in offices in FY 2025-26. This move responds to the rising need among enterprises and GCCs for flexible, scalable solutions that minimize long-term commitments and enable quick deployment. Many new GCCs entering India are seeking quick incubation formats, beginning with 50-75 seater pods and expanding to 500-1000 seats within 12 to 24 months. Designed for fast-growing teams and project-based units, these ready-to-move-in spaces significantly reduce setup time from the traditional 90-120 days to just 1-2 weeks. Additionally, the ready-to-move-in model supports satellite offices and hybrid workplace needs, offering distributed, high-quality setups in multiple locations.

In Maharashtra alone, Simpliwork has leased around 250,000 sq ft of premium workspace: at Maple Tree, Global Business City - Kharadi, Capitaland ITPP - Kharadi and Eon Free Zone - Kharadi, in Pune; as well as Sanraj Corporate Park, Malad, and Godrej IT Park, Vikhroli, in Mumbai. These moves reflect its focus on micro-markets within metros to deliver plug-and-play agility with deep customization, especially for GCCs and tech firms where scale, security, and experience matter.

Godrej IT Park, Vikhroli Mumbai marks Simpliwork's debut into the ready-to-move-in office space in the Western Region. This strategic expansion to their portfolio demonstrates the company's commitment to offering flexible, scalable solutions in key locations that align with the evolving needs of modern businesses.

Salil Karnik - Director, Leasing (West), Simpliwork Offices, remarked, "The launch of our offices in Malad, Vikhroli and Kharadi marks a pivotal milestone in Simpliwork's growth journey. These new spaces not only reinforce our commitment to delivering world-class, future-ready work environments for our clients, but also reflect our ability to scale with agility in high-demand micro-markets. As we deepen our footprint in Mumbai and Pune, we're better positioned to serve the evolving needs of enterprises and GCCs seeking flexibility, speed, and quality. We are deeply grateful to our stakeholders, colleagues, and partners whose unwavering support made this expansion possible. These developments are not just about physical space - they're about building the future of work, and creating long-term value for our clients and communities alike."

Hemant Lath - Director of Strategy, Simpliwork Offices, observed, "India's managed office sector is entering a new era of growth, driven by the rising expectations of enterprises and GCCs for agility, speed, and premium infrastructure. As this demand accelerates, we see a profound opportunity to reshape how workspaces are delivered and experienced. Our focused expansion across high-impact metro micro-markets positions Simpliwork at the forefront of this evolution - offering intelligent, scalable environments that empower businesses to adapt, innovate, and lead in an increasingly fast-paced world."

"The growing preference for ready-to-move-in office spaces is a natural extension of this shift. It reflects how occupiers - especially new entrants and fast-scaling GCCs - are prioritising speed to market and operational flexibility. This format not only shortens deployment cycles but also helps Simpliwork monetize inventory faster and optimize yield per seat. By catering to smaller clients and new entrants early, Simpliwork positions itself to retain and expand wallet share as client needs evolve. It also broadens our appeal to firms that might otherwise gravitate toward traditional coworking setups, while preserving our enterprise-grade standards across all formats.", he added.

According to recent reports, India's managed office sector is witnessing extraordinary expansion, with flexible workspace leasing hitting a record 12.4 million sq ft in 2024 - a 57.5% year-on-year jump, accounting for 14% of total office leasing in the country. According to ANSR, GCCs alone leased 53 million sq ft between 2022 and mid-2024 - making up 32% of India's office stock - with projections indicating GCC demand could grow to 42% by 2026. Moreover, estimates suggest that 50% of future growth in India's managed workspace sector will be driven by GCC requirements.

Simpliwork currently operates approximately 4.5 million sq ft of workspace and is ambitiously charting a course to nearly double this to 9-9.5 million sq ft over the next two years, backed by a ₹700-₹800 crore capital investment. Projections indicate revenues reaching ₹950 crore in FY 2025-26, ramping up to ₹1,400 crore by FY 2026-27.

Looking forward, the company aims to leverage these new spaces to deepen its value creation for clients and continue shaping the future of workspaces in India.

Founded in 2018 by Kunal Walia, Simpliwork Offices has established a strong presence in India with a portfolio spanning over 4.5 million square feet across key cities including Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Noida, Pune, Chennai, and Kolkata. The company currently operates 85+ centers nationwide and has earned an A- rating from ICRA, a testament to its financial strength and stability.

Simpliwork has already made a mark in the industry with landmark deliveries such as India's largest flex workspaces of 600,000 square feet in Hyderabad and 450,000 square feet in Gurgaon, catering to leading global companies, including the world's largest internet company. These major projects solidify Simpliwork's position as a key player in the outsourced office space sector and the preferred workspace partner for businesses across India. The company's strategic collaborations with developers such as Prestige Estates, Brigade Group, and Godrej Fund underline its commitment to working with Grade A partners.

As Simpliwork continues to expand across key markets in India, the company continues to further bolster its growth initiatives in both domestic and international markets, including the Asia Pacific region.

