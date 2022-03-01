Simpolo Vitrified strengthens its presence in Mohali, Punjab

Showcasing the company's production and technological excellence at one place, - one of India's leading and innovative tiles brands has inaugurated its 76th exclusive showroom 'Simpolo Gallery' in Mohali, Punjab.

Spread in the area of 2000 sq ft, the exclusive showroom in Mohali offers an exclusive and elegant range of tiles and sanitaryware including Simpolo's best selling products i.e., Dry Granula, Sintered Compact Surface among others. Hrithik Roshan is the brand ambassador of Simpolo Vitrified.

The exclusive showroom is opened in the franchisee model in association with M/s. Tiles Art Gallery and strategically located at Plot No 411, Sector 82, JLPL Industrial Area, Sas Nagar, Mohali (Punjab) - 160055. The showroom was inaugurated on 26 February 2022.

On the Grand opening of the showroom Bharat Aghara, CMO, Simpolo Vitrified, said, "Mohali has emerged as the next big real estate and industrial destination in Punjab. Development of IT park, Aero City, and International airport have propel the growth of real estate and infrastructure activity in the city. Company's Mohali showroom promises to take tile shopping to a different level of richness in design and visual experience that will make some of the premium brands rethink their strategies competing in the city. Trusted for reliability, adaptability, innovation, quality consciousness, Simpolo Vitrified has created a strong brand identity which is recognised globally."

Mohali showroom is expected to meet all the tiling needs of every classy House Builder, Architect and is aimed at adding style statement & enriching the indoor space. An innovative collection of company's most exquisite designs and versatile range including company's bestselling range 1200x2400 Dry Granula first in class along with 1200x1800 Posh Surface, Sintered compact surfaces, 16 mm Rockdeck Series for outdoor applications, Kitchen top, Double Charge & Glazed Vitrified tiles, wall tiles etc. will be on the display at the showroom. The displays are designed to give customers a feel of how each tile will look in its actual use and inspire designers to go further from there.

Simpolo Vitrified is aiming to become among the top players in Punjab in the coming time, the company will be opening more showrooms and strengthening its dealer-distributor network in the state.

State's tiles industry has been witnessing a strong growth year-on-year due to the vibrancy of Corporate India, steadily growing infrastructure activity, real estate, and housing sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashwani Asija (GM - North 1) Simpolo Vitrified, said, "Mohali is well known for its elite taste and sense of aesthetics. With the showroom, we hope to match up with their requirements by offering an exclusive range of products to them and their clients and customers who always prefer the best when it comes to home decor."

