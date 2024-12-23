SIMS Pune organizes 15th Edition of Annual Research Conference SIMSARC

SMPL

New Delhi [India], December 23: Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies (SIMS), Constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), Pune, organized its 15th Annual International Research Conference (SIMSARC'24) from 16th to 18th December, 2024 on the theme "Technology and Beyond: Business Solutions for One World, One Future." The conference comprised a faculty development programme, plenary sessions and research paper presentations.

The Chief Guest of the inaugural function was Dr. Anand Deshpande, Founder, Chairman & MD, Persistent Systems. His address focused on five guiding principles of life: dream big, be persistent, networking, continuous learning and developing core values. Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar, Hon'ble Pro-Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University) presided over the function while Dr. Ramakrishnan Raman, Hon'ble Vice Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University) graced the occasion with his esteemed presence. Brig. (Dr.) Rajiv Divekar, Dean, Faculty of Management, Symbiosis International (Deemed University) and Director, SIMS delivered the welcome address while Dr. Pravin Kumar Bhoyar, Deputy Director, SIMS proposed the vote of thanks. SIMS in-house journal, JIDNYASA and SIMSJMR, 2024 edition were released during the occasion.

During the conference plenary sessions, academia and industry experts shared their valuable insights related to the theme. A notable highlight of SIMSARC'24 was the discussion on role of artificial intelligence in different business domains, challenges in implementation and future potential. The conference concluded with the valedictory function on 18th December, 2024. graced by Atul Kharate, Chief Operating Officer, IndianOil Adani Ventures Limited. Kharate highlighted the role and importance of sustainable technologies in harnessing country's growth potential. During the valedictory function, the awardees of paper presentations were announced. Dr. Komal Chopra, Convener, alongside Dr. Pravin Dange and Dr. Smita Mehendale as Co-Conveners organized the conference and ensured that the participants gained valuable learnings through insightful sessions, engaging paper presentations and interactive discussions.

