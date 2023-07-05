Sims Studio by Seema Kalavadia honoured with Times Business Awards 2023 as the Most Popular Designer Label

New Delhi (India), July 4: Sims Studio, the acclaimed designer label founded by Seema Kalavadia, has received the prestigious accolade of being named the Most Popular Designer Label at the Times Business Awards 2023. This recognition further solidifies Sims Studio’s position as a leading brand in the fashion industry.

Seema Kalavadia, a celebrity designer based in Surat, has been celebrated for her exceptional talent and distinctive designs. Her keen eye for detail and innovative approach to fashion have earned her a loyal following among celebrities and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Sims Studio has become the go-to choice for numerous Bollywood celebrities, including Chitrangada Singh, Mugdha Godse, Hina Khan, Devoleena, Sreejita De, Neha Kakkar, and many more. The brand’s unique creations have graced red carpets, award shows, and high-profile events, setting new trends and captivating the fashion world.

Seema Kalavadia’s relentless pursuit of excellence, combined with her commitment to craftsmanship and quality, has made Sims Studio a sought-after brand globally. With this latest recognition from the Times Group, Sims Studio continues to dominate the fashion industry, showcasing its exceptional talent and setting new benchmarks in the realm of design.

About Sims Studio:

Sims Studio is a Surat-based designer label founded by Seema Kalavadia. The brand is known for its unique designs, exquisite craftsmanship, and wide range of offerings that cater to the discerning taste of fashion-forward individuals.

https://instagram.com/the_simsstudio?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

