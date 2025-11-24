Sindhu Trade Links Jumps Over 10 percent on Heavy Volumes; Strong Financials, FII Interest and Strategic Pivot Boost Investor Sentiment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24: Shares of Sindhu Trade Links Ltd (STTL) rallied 10.12% on Monday, touching an intraday high of ₹24.81 against its low of ₹22.53. Trading activity remained robust, with volumes on the BSE spiking more than 18-fold. The stock has gained 92.3% from its 52-week low of ₹12.90 and holds a market capitalisation of over ₹3,600 crore.

The company delivered a steady performance in the second quarter of FY26, reporting net sales of ₹124 crore and net profit of ₹11 crore. For H1FY26, net sales stood at ₹289 crore with a net profit of ₹20 crore. In FY25, STTL posted ₹1,731.10 crore in revenue, up 3% YoY, while net profit surged 72% YoY to ₹121.59 crore. The company also strengthened its balance sheet by cutting debt by 63.4%, bringing borrowings down to ₹372 crore.

Foreign institutional investors continued to increase exposure to the stock. In September 2025, FIIs purchased 1,19,08,926 shares, raising their stake to 2.93%, up from the June quarter. Over a five-year period, the stock has delivered multibagger returns exceeding 1,300%.

STTL operates a diversified business spanning transportation logistics, supported by a fleet of over 200 tippers and 100 loaders primarily serving the coal sector. The group also has interests in media, overseas coal mining, biomass-based power generation, and income streams from fuel retailing, lending, and property rentals across Haryana, Chhattisgarh and Delhi.

