Singapore-based Bollywood Rock Cafe & production house "Rocking Rickshaw" hunts for Indian Music Bands

New Delhi [India], June 3: Rocking Rickshaw, one of Singapore's most popular Bollywood themed restaurants & production house, is signing contracts with various Indian Bollywood Music Bands to perform at their Singapore and Kuala Lumpur outlets that's slated to open in June 2024. The selection process will focus on the talent, experience, energy, and the ability to engage with the NRI audience. Interested bands and artists can apply through Rocking Rickshaw's Instagram Handle. The recruitment process will start from June till August 2024. The brand is also planning a South East Asia Music tour across Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bali, Bangkok and Jakarta to promote Bollywood Live Music.

With the move, Rocking Rickshaw aims to promote the legacy of Bollywood & provide exciting career opportunities for select Indian music bands and artists. Moreover, this would give various famous bands the chance to hone their talent at the global level. Rocking Rickshaw is the most decorated destination in Singapore that promotes live Bollywood music and is known to offer great entertainment to its Indian & foreign customers. The brand is now entering Malaysia with its first outlet in Kuala Lumpur.

Rocking Rickshaw, also a Film & Event Production house, is endorsed by Bollywood A-Listers, including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Vidhya Balan, to name a few for the promotion of their films in Singapore.

With intent to capture the vitality of India, the place serves amazing Indian delicacies and cocktails, along with live Bollywood music to give to its customers, the real essence of India.

Anil Goswami, the sole proprietor of Rocking Rickshaw also owns the 2nd largest chain of Restobars in Singapore called Al Capone's with 14 outlets in Singapore itself. His journey began in 2015, and he currently operates 14 establishments in prominent areas such as Orchard, Tiong Bahru, Rochester, Sembawang, Upper Thomson, East Coast, Katong, and Jurong. His primary focus is on providing high-quality alcoholic beverages, delectable cuisine, and a vibrant atmosphere to all patrons. Anil is enthusiastic about sharing innovative business concepts, fostering business growth and partnerships, and establishing strong brands. Currently he is focused on expanding Rocking Rickshaw to various Asian cities.

