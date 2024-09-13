Singapore-based video streaming provider teams up with renowned celebrity platform to provide much-needed boost for brands

PRNewswire

Singapore, September 13: Leading live commerce and shoppable short video provider BeLive Technology has, today, announced a new partnership with Star Live, a renowned live streaming platform based in Singapore. This latest collaboration aims to connect both the retail and celebrity worlds, to help increase sales for some of the biggest brands across the globe.

For this partnership Star Live has enlisted the help of some of Singapore's most recognised names, including Jack Neo, Terence Cao and Dawn Yeoh, to usher in a new era of e-commerce through providing consumer-star engagement and unparalleled entertainment. It will see BeLive Technology elevate the entire online shopping experience, from being a mere transaction to a must-attend online star-studded affair, bringing an end to the days of passive shopping.

Shoppable video content has transformed consumer behaviour through making product searches more alluring than ever before. It has meant that consumers cannot only read product descriptions but view them in action, add to a cart and purchase in minutes. Shoppable live streams are set to elevate the buying process, by providing consumers with the ability to ask celebrities questions about the products and receive answers in real-time. They are seen to provide the most immersive and connected experience between brands and consumers to date.

The BeLive and Star Live partnership is set to increase engagement, boost sales and enhance brand loyalty for retailers who continue to feel the effects of inflation. According to Statista, 62 percent of respondents in Singapore check prices before purchasing goods or services because of inflation. In addition, a report from YouGov has revealed that, in Singapore, almost seven in ten consumers (69%) are worried about inflation reducing their purchasing power over the course of this year alone.

The collaboration will also see Star Live launch its first vertical web drama series titled "The Executioner", starring celebrities such as Vincent Ng, Thai popular influencer Fah Chatchaya Suthisuwan, also popularly known as "Fah Fah". The vertical web drama series will tap on BeLive's technologies to make it interactive and shoppable.

Commenting on this latest partnership, Kenneth Tan, CEO of BeLive Technology, said: "This latest partnership between BeLive and Star Live will see some of the biggest celebrities in Asia take part in must-experience shoppable video sessions. These will not only provide more engaging content for consumers but also help brands increase sales on the back of inflation. I believe live streaming represents the future of e-commerce as today's consumers crave online interaction. Add that to rapid advances in streaming technology, the integration of AI and celebrities and shopping suddenly becomes a more enjoyable, star studded affair. We are hugely excited to be teaming up with Star Live and look forward to transforming how shoppers make those all-important, online purchases."

Speaking about the collaboration, Terence Cao, founder of Star Live said: "We're thrilled to join forces with BeLive to bring a new dimension to live commerce. By combining our celebrity-driven content with BeLive's cutting-edge streaming technology, we're set to create an unparalleled shopping experience that is as entertaining as it is effective. This partnership marks a significant step forward in how we connect brands with consumers, making shopping more interactive, engaging, and accessible. We're excited about the potential this collaboration holds to redefine the e-commerce landscape in Asia and beyond."

About BeLive Technology

BeLive Technology is the leading provider of live commerce and shoppable short video solutions in Southeast Asia. BeLive Technology's platform employs advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning developed specifically for live video analysis, live commerce, shoppable short videos, and interactive live streaming. Live streams powered by BeLive Technology have reached more than 100 million viewers worldwide, amounting to more than 50 million hours of content. The company is IMDA SG Digital (SG:D) Accredited. BeLive Technology employs 50 people across its locations in Singapore and Vietnam. To learn more, please visit https://belive.technology/.

About Star Live

Co-founded by cinematic icons Jack Neo and Terence Cao, Star Live is an innovative e- commerce platform that marries the thrill of live entertainment with the convenience of online shopping. Through the power of celebrity and interactive technology, Star Live offers a new paradigm for brand engagement.

