Singapore's SingHealth collaborates with India's Sharda Care - The Health City to Elevate Healthcare Standards

New Delhi [India], May 22: In a historic move, SingHealth, renowned as one of Singapore's leading healthcare groups, has entered into a strategic collaboration with Sharda Care - The Health City, a pioneering healthcare institution in India. This collaboration, formalized through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marked the beginning of a new age of innovation and excellence in healthcare delivery. The MoU was formally signed in the presence of P.K Gupta, Chancellor, Sharda University & Chairman, Sharda Hospital and Sharda Care - The Healthcity, Y.K Gupta, Pro-Chancellor, Sharda University, Prof Tan Hiang Khoon, Director of SingHealth Duke-NUS Global Health Institute, Prof. V. Anantharaman, Emeritus Consultant, Dept of Emergency Medicine and Vijaya Rao, Director International Collaboration Office.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the partnership, Rishab Gupta, Vice President of Sharda Hospital, remarked, "This collaborative endeavour with SingHealth fills us with immense excitement. By synergizing our complementary areas of expertise, we can tackle prevailing healthcare challenges head-on and raise the bar for quality care delivery within our communities."

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Tan Hiang Khoon, also Deputy CEO of Singapore General Hospital, SingHealth expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "This partnership represents a significant milestone in our shared commitment to advancing healthcare excellence. By combining our strengths and resources, we can drive meaningful impact in patient care, education, and research."

The MoU facilitates collaborative research activities in clinical and academic fields, including the exchange of scientific, academic, technical information, and academic materials. it also prepares the way for the introduction of new courses across several departments at Sharda Care to help doctors, nurses, and paramedics improve their abilities and successfully meet changing healthcare demands.

A key aspect of this joint venture is the knowledge sharing from SingHealth to boost the quality and efficiency of emergency care and ambulance services at Sharda Care by developing its emergency department. Additionally, SingHealth will guide and support the establishment of a Bachelor of Science (BSc) program in Emergency Paramedicine at Sharda University to meet the rising demand for skilled paramedics in the region.

About Singapore Health Services (SingHealth)

SingHealth is the largest public healthcare group in Singapore having four tertiary hospitals (Singapore General Hospital, KK Women's and Children's Hospital, Sengkang General Hospital and Changi General Hospital) with a total of 4,630 beds and five national centres of excellence (National Cancer Centre, National Heart Centre, National Eye Centre, National Neuroscience Institute and National Dental Centre). The group also operates a network of primary care polyclinics and Community Hospitals.

About Sharda Care - The Health city

Sharda Care - The Healthcity is set to redefine healthcare standards with its visionary approach and state-of-the-art facilities. With over 600+ beds and a focus on super specialty care, it promises unparalleled medical services. Committed to providing comprehensive care, Sharda Care - The Healthcity will cover a wide spectrum of specialties, ensuring that patients receive the highest level of expertise and treatment options. Whether it will be cardiac care, neurology, oncology, or any other specialty, patients can expect superior medical care at Sharda Care - The Healthcity. www.shardahospital.org

