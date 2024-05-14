Singapore's Temasek Polytechnic Students Embark on Cross-Cultural Exchange at Galgotias University

NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 14: In a remarkable display of international collaboration and cultural exchange, students from Temasek Polytechnic, Singapore students, have embarked on a visit to Galgotias University one of India's premier educational institutions. The initiative, part of a broader effort to foster global connections and mutual learning, involves a series of interactive sessions, workshops, and cultural events aimed at enhancing the educational experience of students from both institutions.

The exchange program allowed students from Temasek Polytechnic to immerse themselves in the rich cultural heritage of India while participating in academic activities that promote a deeper understanding of each other's educational methodologies and societal contributions. Conversely, Galgotias University students will gain insights into Singapore's advanced educational systems and technological prowess, encouraging a global perspective in their studies.

"Such initiatives are vital in today's globalized world," stated Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University. "They not only provide a platform for academic exchange but also help students develop a broader, more inclusive view of the world."

Activities during the visit included visiting of the Apple iOS developement centre, seminars on technological advancements, and active learning discussions on sustainable development, all designed to encourage critical thinking and innovation.

Both institutions hope that this exchange will pave the way for future collaborations and continuous engagement, benefiting their educational communities and beyond. As the program unfolds, students and faculty alike are enthusiastic about the potential outcomes and lasting friendships forged through this cross-cultural rendezvous.

