Singer Parthiv Gohil and Manasi Parekh Gohil honored by the US Government - a moment of immense joy and pride

Singer Parthiv Gohil and Manasi Parekh Gohil recently added one more feather to their crowns by being honored by the lieutenant Governor of Delaware, America Bethany Hall for their deliberate and consistent efforts to give Gujarat's rich culture a global footprint. Singer Parthiv Gohil and Manasi Parekh bagged this incredible opportunity of being honored by the US Government and rightly so, owing to their hard work and dedication to uplift various forms of Gujarati art and culture.

Gujarat is known for Garba and Navratri and singer Parthiv Gohil and Manasi Parekh Gohil, through the medium of their music have represented our rich culture and have delivered a winsome introduction of our heritage across the globe. Singer Parthiv Gohil and Manasi Parekh made sure to grab the opportunity of the Navratri festival and make the most out of it in their journey toward introducing Gujarati culture to the world. By organizing a pre - Navratri event in Australia and a post-Navratri event in the United States, not only did the couple receive immense love and appraisal from the audience for mesmerizing them with their sheer talent, but also from their peers and fellow industry members. The couple made sure to deliver an unparalleled experience to audiences across the globe while making sure that they give due justice to our rich culture and heritage.

Amidst numerous compliments, they received for their contribution as artists, one of them said "the couple knows the depths of music, they enjoy music and are bringing pride to the nation". Surely, one and all can vouch this for the dynamic duo.

Further, both Parthiv Gohil and Manasi Parekh Gohil are looking forward to premiere their upcoming projects across different countries for both Gujarati and non-Gujarati audiences.

