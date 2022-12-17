Singer Rekha Bhardwaj & Ravikesh Vatsa most awaited song Swami Ji Trending on internet

He is not only a writer but also a very good singer and music composer. I am talking about the creative genius, Ravikesh Vatsa. One of the most talented singer has launched his own YouTube channel Ravikesh Vatsa and made his own songs. With captivating posters and an absolutely enthralling Video, RVF music today launched their maiden music video, Swami Ji, which features everybody’s favourite renowned Singer Rekha Bhardwaj & Ravikesh Vatsa. Rekha and Ravikesh have sung a song, which is gaining high popularity.

New Delhi (India), December 17: The song Swami Ji had generated much hype even before its release. Now, the song is finally out. And well, it is just as top trending as we had expected it to be.

While talking to the media Ravikesh Vatsa said, “It’s an honour for me to work with India’s one of legend singer Rekha Bhardwaj. It’s like a dream comes true. Swami Ji song has been released on the Ravikesh Vatsa YouTube channel please watch and give your valuable feedback.”

Produced & Composed by Ravikesh Vatsa, with lyrics penned down by noted lyricist Ravishekh Vasta. Subhendra Pal directed the song.

Singer Rekha Bhardwaj Said, “It feels great working with Ravikesh ji & his team. Swami ji Video song is pure organic and so energetic. The journey of this song is too interesting.”

Swami Ji is streaming on all leading platforms. Amidst the eye-catching sight, the song captures the essence. The song has a very upbeat style and is surely set to make your feet tap like never before.

https://youtu.be/7gvOrYjHvNA

