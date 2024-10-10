Singh Legal Associates Honored with Most Trusted Law Firm in North India Award at National Quality Awards 2024

SMPL

New Delhi [India], October 10: Singh Legal Associates was honored with the prestigious Most Trusted Law Firm in North India Award at the National Quality Awards 2024, held on 28th September 2024 in New Delhi. This esteemed event, arranged by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. under the inspiring leadership of Rahul Ranjan Singh, recognizes excellence and innovation across various industries, bringing together respected leaders to celebrate remarkable achievements and significant contributions.

Singh Legal Associates prides itself on its team of highly trained professionals who adopt a result-oriented approach while maintaining ethical standards. Dedicated to delivering remarkable services, Singh Legal Associates ensures affordability without compromising quality, making it a one-stop shop for legal solutions. Their commitment to professionalism sets them apart in the legal landscape.

In the intricate tapestry of Advocate Gurmeet Singh's career, justice and advocacy are woven together with precision. Born in Faridabad and raised in Panipat, his journey has deep roots in Haryana. Gurmeet Singh has seamlessly combined his legal career with a strong commitment to social service. Along with his nationwide team of associates, he has organized several legal camps aimed at empowering communities and fostering societal improvement. His dedication to both legal advocacy and public welfare has been a cornerstone of his professional journey, consistently working towards making a positive impact on society.

Upon receiving the award, the representative expressed their gratitude by saying, "This award motivates us to continue providing exceptional legal services to our clients."

The awards ceremony witnessed the esteemed presence of Padma Shree awardee Raveena Tandon, who graced the occasion as the distinguished Chief Guest. Her appearance added a blend of glamour and elegance, heightening the spirit of accomplishment and celebration. The event saw numerous leaders from a variety of sectors being recognized for their exceptional contributions. Miss Muskaan Chowdhry, a well-known personality, hosted the event with her captivating presence, keeping the audience engaged throughout the evening. Among the standout honorees, Hinduja Housing Finance Limited was lauded as the Most Trusted Housing Finance Company, while Smile Foundation received the award for the Most Trusted NGO in Child Development for its impactful work in empowering children.

The success of this prestigious event was made possible through the invaluable support of key partners, including Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. as the Digital Marketing Partner, Webpulse Foundation as the CSR Partner, Prime Publicity India as the Printing Partner, GetManufacturers.com as the B2B Partner, LocalDukaan.com as the eCommerce Partner, and NaturalTherapyIndia.com as the Wellness Partner.

From an extraordinary pool of over 60,000 nominations, Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. carefully selected more than 100 winners representing various industries such as Manufacturing, Services, Healthcare, Education, Real Estate, Tourism, Beauty & Wellness, and Spirituality. The event also paid tribute to exceptional talent from Bollywood, Television, OTT platforms, YouTube, and prominent social media influencers.

Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. is widely recognized for its dedication to honoring excellence and innovation across industries. In collaboration with Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd., a leader in web development, digital marketing, and branding, Brand Empower continues to set the benchmark for recognizing industry success. Founded by Rahul Ranjan Singh in 2011, Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. has become a trusted partner for businesses striving to establish a robust online presence and enhance brand visibility. Since the inception of the National Quality Awards (NQA), they have consistently celebrated excellence and innovation across various sectors. The inaugural edition in 2023 featured Sonali Bendre, while the second edition, held on 28th September 2024, was headlined by Padma Shree awardee Raveena Tandon as the Chief Guest.

Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. remains steadfast in its mission to acknowledge remarkable achievements across industries, continually setting new benchmarks for inspiration and excellence year after year.

