SingHealth strengthens commitment to maternal and child healthcare in Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 5: SingHealth, a leading healthcare institution, has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing maternal and child healthcare in Tamil Nadu. SingHealth has successfully completed Phase 1 of the Maternal and Child Healthcare programme in 2018, bolstering the capacity of healthcare workers . The collaborative effort to elevate the standards of maternal and child healthcare, ensuring that every mother and child in Tamil Nadu receives the highest quality of medical care and attention.

Phase 1 of the program marked a significant milestone, increasing the capacity of 560 Maternal and Child Healthcare workers who underwent rigorous training and skill enhancement. The program also included comprehensive cascade training by Master Trainers, bringing a wealth of expertise to the healthcare sector in Tamil Nadu.

Building upon the success of Phase 1, Phase 2 of the TamilNadu Maternal and Child Healthcare training program commenced in August 2023. This phase embraced innovative methods, incorporating online lectures to disseminate knowledge and expertise efficiently. Following the online lectures, hands-on training sessions were conducted in October in Chennai. A team of experts from SingHealth visited Chennai for an intensive 4-day masterclass, providing practical training and guidance to local healthcare professionals by healthcare experts from KKH. This approach aimed to enhance the skills and knowledge of healthcare workers, ensuring they are equipped with the latest techniques and practices in maternal and child healthcare.

The program is being spearheaded by Dr. Shephali Tagore who is associated with KKH and brings with her a wealth of expertise. Additionally Dr. Mark Ng from SingHealth Polyclinics actively participates in this endeavor. Their collective efforts focus on understanding and resolving pressing healthcare issues in maternal and child healthcare.

KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) is Singapore's largest tertiary referral centre for obstetrics, gynaecology, paediatrics and neonatology. The academic medical centre specialises in the management of high-risk conditions in women and children. KKH runs the largest specialist training programme for Obstetrics and Gynaecology, and Paediatrics in Singapore. The programmes are recognised by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education International (ACGME-I), and are highly rated for the quality of clinical teaching and translational research.

The highlight of Phase 2 was the final masterclass, graced by the esteemed presence of the Health Minister of Tamil Nadu, underscoring the importance and commitment to the collaboration. The Health Minister's visit exemplified the strong partnership between SingHealth, the Government of Tamil Nadu, and SIF, reinforcing their dedication to improving maternal and child healthcare in the region.

Present on the occasion was Vijaya Rao, Director International Collaboration Office who is also the Senior Director of Program Development and Deputy Director at SingHealth Duke-NUS Global Health Institute. She stated, "As I stand here in Chennai, witnessing the dedication and enthusiasm of our healthcare providers, I am profoundly inspired. This partnership between SingHealth and the Government of Tamil Nadu is not just about training sessions; it's about empowering communities, nurturing expertise, and ultimately, saving lives. Together, we are weaving a tapestry of healthcare excellence, where every thread represents a commitment to the well-being of mothers and children. The passion and commitment I see here reaffirm that our shared mission is not just a collaboration; it's a transformative journey towards a healthier, brighter future for Tamil Nadu."

Commenting on this Thiru. MA Subramanian, Minister for Health and Family Welfare of Tamil Nadu expressed, "We are immensely proud of the strides made in maternal and child healthcare through our partnership with SingHealth. By combining expertise, resources, and dedication, we are not only enhancing healthcare services but also fostering lasting relationships between our nations. This endeavours reflects our shared commitment to creating a healthier future for communities in Tamil Nadu ."

This partnership reaffirms SingHealth's mission to provide accessible, high-quality healthcare services and to contribute significantly to the global advancement of healthcare. It also highlights the Government of Tamil Nadu's dedication to the well-being of its citizens and showcases the commitment of both parties to advancing healthcare standards, fostering innovation, and ensuring a healthier future for generations to come.

