SIP inflows remain flat at Rs 28,265 crore in August: AMFI data

New Delhi, Sep 10 The Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) inflows in August stood at Rs 28,265 crore, marginally lower than Rs 28,464 crore in July, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data showed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the cash inflow in the equity mutual funds stood at Rs 33,430.37 crore. Earlier, equity mutual funds saw an astounding 81 per cent increase in inflows in July, reaching Rs 42,702 crore, up from Rs 23,587 crore in June.

According to the data, among actively managed equity funds, large-cap funds saw an inflow of Rs 2,834.88 crore, mid-cap funds saw an inflow of Rs 5,330.62 crore, and small-cap funds attracted a net inflow of Rs 4,992.90 crore.

An inflow of Rs 7,679.40 crore was recorded by the flexi-cap funds, which was slightly more than the Rs 7,654 crore received the previous month.

"The equity-oriented mutual fund categories witnessed robust inflows in August 2025, attracting Rs 33,430 crore in net investments. While this underscore sustained investor confidence in equities, the figure was notably lower than July’s record Rs 42,702 crore of net inflows," said Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director- Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Research India.

"The resilience in August flows can largely be attributed to sustained momentum through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), which continued to see strong monthly contributions. Retail investors, in particular, remained consistent in their allocations, undeterred by global volatility," he added.

Despite the month-over-month drop, this was August 2025's 54th consecutive month of positive equity flows.

Nonetheless, the mutual fund industry's total assets under management (AUM) dropped marginally to Rs 75.18 crore from Rs 75.35 lakh crore in July. The figure for June was Rs 74.41 lakh crore.

